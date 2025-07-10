Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the first two (2) holes from the recently completed first phase of 2025 drilling at the Company's Madison Project, which included eight (8) reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes for 1,795 metres ("m").

Highlights & Key Takeaways:

APMMAD-25-02: Intersected 23.2 g/t Au over 1.5 m within broader 19.8 m interval averaging 2.0 g/t Au (starting at 121.9 m), and a lower zone with 11.3 g/t Au over 1.5 m within 2.1 g/t Au over 10.7 m starting at 157.0 m (see Figures 1-2).

APMMAD-25-01: Confirmed porphyry affinity with classic porphyry pathfinder mineralization (see figure 2) including Mo values of 33 ppm over 7.62 m (up to 47.7 ppm), silver values up to 2.5 g/t Ag and 12.2 m of 0.6 g/t Au and 0.2% Cu (see Targeting the Next Major Porphyry in the Idaho-Montana Porphyry Belt and Figure 3).

The first two drill holes were northwest step-outs (~50 m) and demonstrate that mineralization extends well beyond the historical Broadway Mine area (see Figure 2); where 144,000 oz at 9.9 g/t Au was produced from small-scale operations (1870-1942).

Notes: Au = gold, Ag = silver, Cu = copper, Mo = Molybdenum, m = metres, g/t = grams per tonne, oz = ounce

CEO of American Pacific, Warwick Smith, commented: "We are pleased to see significant higher grade within broader multi-gram intervals extending mineralization beyond the historical mine area at Broadway. The porphyry pathfinder mineralization, similar to Hercules Silver Corp's deposit in western Idaho, indicates we are in the upper levels of a buried porphyry feeder system. We expect to release the remaining Phase I results by month's end and share our deeper drilling plans in the coming weeks as we take aim at a new major porphyry discovery at Madison."

Historical mining at the Broadway Mine only targeted the easy-to-process oxide cap, leaving the underlying sulfide-rich ore virtually untouched and available for modern exploration.

Figure 1: Plan View Map Highlighting Broadway and Madison Mine Areas and Phase I Drill Holes

Figure 2: Section View of Broadway Mine Area Highlighting Step-out Results from APMMAD25-01/02

Targeting the Next Major Porphyry Discovery in the Idaho-Montana Porphyry Belt

Holes 01 and 02 of the Phase I 2025 campaign were collared northwest of the historic Broadway Mine to drill laterally and down-plunge beneath the historically mined horizon. APMMAD25-01 cut an envelope of alteration with disseminated, ppm-level Mo enrichment and elevated Au, confirming the pattern observed in sparsely tested deep feeder zones to-date. Importantly, historical drilling rarely exceeded 400 m vertical depth, leaving the core of the system effectively untested at depth and highlighting a compelling growth opportunity for subsequent drill campaigns.

Potassic alteration encountered in the step-out holes signal that drilling has intersected the upper levels of a porphyry system. The field identification of seven intrusive phases on the Madison Property further enhances the regional prospectivity.

Geochemically, the zone shows classic porphyry pathfinder ratios, with Mo enrichments up to 47.7 ppm and elevated Ag at 2.5 g/t, similar to results from the geologically similar Hercules Silver Corp.'s project in western Idaho1. These geochemical signatures are highly significant, as they indicate the Company has drilled into a fluid pathway that fed both the Broadway deposit and Madison skarns for the first time in Project history. Potassic alteration encountered at the bottoms of these step-out holes is also a strong indicator of the upper levels of a porphyry system.

Current work consisting of a comprehensive geochemical analysis of both surface and drillhole samples, includes principal component analysis (PCA) for porphyry and epithermal potential, top-capped scaling, and domain classification. These innovative and novel analyses have resulted in the first 3D geochemical block model at Madison, mapping distinct alteration zones (potassic, sodic, argillic, propylitic) and ranking areas of highest mineral potential. The results from 2025 drilling are being integrated into the Company's model to refine upcoming deeper drilling.

All worldwide porphyry-style deposits and skarn systems vary geochemically but share genetic and emplacement similarities. The Madison Project is located within the center of the Idaho - Montana Porphyry Belt, which extends from central Idaho to Saskatchewan, Canada, and contains world-class deposits like the Butte Porphyry (21 billion lbs. of Cu)2, Thompson Creek3, and CuMo4. Porphyritic intrusions along this trend are not uncommon and the Company believes this belt will yield additional large discoveries in the near future, with the Madison Project being a prime candidate (see Figure 3).

Figure 3: Regional map showing major porphyry deposits in the Idaho-Montana Porphyry Belt

Table 1: Assay Results for First Two Drill Holes from Phase I 2025 Drilling

Drill

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) APMMAD25-01 135.6 147.8 12.2 0.6 - 0.2 APMMAD25-02 121.9 141.7 19.8 2.0 - - including 121.9 123.4 1.5 23.2 - - and 157.0 167.6 10.7 2.1 - - including 158.5 160.0 1.5 11.3 - -

Notes: m = metres; Au = gold; Ag = silver; Cu = copper; g/t = grams per tonne; % = percent; (-) = not significant. Sufficient work has not been completed to determine true widths for the intervals reported. All intervals are reported as depth of sample.

Table 2: 2025 RC Drill Hole Locations

Drill Hole Azi Dip Depth (m) E (UTM WGS84) N (UTM WGS84) Elev (m) APMMAD25-01 170 -70 244 397540 5061110 1616 APMMAD25-02 208 -75 244 397538 5061108 1615 APMMAD25-03 052 -57 169 397570 5061233 1602 APMMAD25-04 042 -65 195 397569 5061234 1604 APMMAD25-05 290 -70 305 397420 5061265 1611 APMMAD25-06 230 -55 184 397615 5061352 1578 APMMAD25-07 116 -55 200 397546 5061105 1615 APMMAD25-08 000 -90 255 397416 5061194 1607

Madison Project Sampling and Analysis Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement

American Pacific Mining is committed to high-quality exploration practices at its Madison Project. Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was completed, and sampling occurred on five-foot (1.5-meter) intervals, with all drilling, sampling, and logging conducted by qualified personnel. The program included careful planning of drill hole locations, cross-referencing of depths with sample IDs, and rigorous field QAQC protocols, including the insertion of certified reference material, blanks, and field duplicates.

All samples were securely transported to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories to their Sparks, Nevada facility for preparation and analysis. Final assay results and certificates were delivered directly to the Company.

Analytical Methods for the project include:

Paragon Labs

50AR-MS : Multi-element analysis (50 elements) using Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-MS for trace elements.

AuAg-GR30 : Gold and silver analysis via 30g fire assay with gravimetric finish for high-precision results.

Au-FA30 : Gold determination using fire assay with Aqua Regia digestion and spectroscopy for detailed concentration measurement.

OLAR-ASS: Over-limit Aqua Regia digestion ensures accurate results for high-concentration samples.

About the Madison Copper-Gold Project

The Madison Project was host to small-scale production that concluded in 2012, with 2.7 million pounds of copper produced at grades ranging from 20-35% copper. Subsequent drilling at Madison in 2017 included 30.18 metres of 24.50 g/t gold and 0.39% copper and 10.97 metres of 41.65 g/t gold and 0.38% copper (UG17-05 and UG17-06, respectively). Full disclosure can be found in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project (americanpacificmining.com).

Third-Party Project References

Disclaimer: References to mineralization at other projects are for illustrative and information purposes only, and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted at the Company's Project.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company has two flagship assets: 100%-owned Palmer Project, a Volcanic Massive Sulphide-Sulphate (VMS) project in Alaska, and the 100%-owned Madison Project, a past-producing copper-gold project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Also, in American Pacific's asset portfolio are three high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA: the Ziggurat Gold project, the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project; and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On behalf of the American Pacific Mining Corp Board of Directors:

Warwick Smith, CEO & Director

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

