Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - VenHub Global Inc. ("VenHub" or the "Company"), a pioneer in fully autonomous, AI-powered retail, has officially opened its newest 24/7 Smart Store at 1841 N Highland Avenue in Hollywood, California. Installed just steps from the Hollywood Bowl and the Walk of Fame, this high-traffic location brings secure, contactless, and instant retail access to one of the most iconic neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

The store was fully delivered, assembled, and activated in just a few short days. This milestone highlights the scalability of VenHub's Smart Store platform and reinforces its mission to bring real-world retail infrastructure to life faster, smarter, and closer to the communities that need it.

"Hollywood never slows down, and neither do the people it serves," said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder & CEO of VenHub. "We built this store to serve them. Whether you're heading to a show, finishing a shift, or running late-night errands, VenHub is open 24/7, contactless, and always ready. It's retail that fits the pace of real life."

Ohanessian continued, "We are seeing demand from cities, municipalities, transportation hubs, event and sports venues, operators, location owners, and global organizations and brands. Everyone is looking for retail solutions that are reliable, efficient, and designed for today. Our production capacity is expanding quickly. Several new states are already in development, and we will be announcing more as we scale across California and other states."

He added, "To our stakeholders, thank you. We hear you, we listen, and we are working with focus and urgency to meet your needs. We know the retail landscape has shifted, and the expectations are higher than ever. Our promise is simple: to deliver real solutions, at scale, with speed, and with the people we serve at the center of everything we build."

The Hollywood Smart Store is fully autonomous and operates without on-site staff. Every interaction is powered by AI, robotics, and mobile-first design. Transactions are completed with speed, precision, and full contactless convenience. From snacks and travel essentials to late-night necessities, the store is ready every hour of the day.

VenHub's Smart Stores are designed to adapt to high-traffic environments and provide a seamless experience that respects time, privacy, and simplicity.

The Hollywood opening follows successful deployments in North Hollywood, Glendale, and the Metro Transit Center at LAX. Each location is part of VenHub's expanding network, driven by partnerships with infrastructure leaders, municipalities, and transit agencies committed to smarter access for their communities.

About VenHub

VenHub is building the retail infrastructure of the future. With a bold vision to modernize access to goods and services, VenHub delivers scalable, autonomous Smart Store technology across the U.S. and beyond. From major metro regions to local neighborhoods, fixed units to mobile deployments, VenHub brings automation, intelligence, and convenience wherever people need it.

VenHub's AI-powered Smart Stores operate 24/7 with no on-site employees, adapting dynamically to customer behavior, local conditions, and operator preferences. With a focus on safety, speed, and scale, VenHub is setting a new standard for retail that never sleeps.

