Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTC Pink: QDROF) (FSE: G4O) ("Quadro" or the "Company") announces that TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU") has formally exercised the Initial Option under the Option Agreement dated June 15, 2022 (as amended), on Quadro's Staghorn Property in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, TRU has satisfied the requirements set forth in Sections 3.1 and 3.2 of the Agreement and as per Section 4.1 of the Option Agreement, has thereby acquired a 51% undivided interest in the Staghorn Property. This milestone reflects TRU's continued commitment to advancing the project and unlocks further potential development of the asset.

Under Section 3.3 of the Option Agreement, TRU now has a 30-day period to elect to proceed with the Additional Option, which, if exercised, would allow TRU to earn an additional 14% interest in the Staghorn Property.

"We are pleased with the progress being made by TRU at Staghorn and look forward to the next phase of exploration and development," said T. Barry Coughlan, President and CEO of Quadro Resources.

About Quadro Resources - Quadro Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company with approximately 28.5 million shares outstanding, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "QRO." The Company is dedicated to advancing gold exploration projects across North America. Quadro holds a 49% ownership interest in the Staghorn property, which is currently optioned to TRU Precious Metals Corp., and also fully owns the Long Lake property.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Quadro Resources Ltd.

"T. Barry Coughlan"

President and CEO

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections." For more information on the Company, interested parties should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258328

SOURCE: Quadro Resources Ltd.