Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today the Company's common shares (the "Shares") will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "LIBR".

"Going public is more than a milestone for Libra - it's a launchpad for growth. From our humble beginnings as a grassroots explorer, to our award-winning SBC discovery and $33M KoBold Metals deal, we have proven our ability to thrive in tough markets. As a former lithium analyst, I believe lithium prices are nearing a turning point, creating a window to acquire prospective assets at bargain prices. We aim to position Libra as the ultimate counter-cyclical play, leveraging public markets to pursue M&A and sustain low-cost, high-impact exploration, targeting outsized returns as lithium rebounds and new discoveries emerge. We are just getting started, and we welcome new investors to join us on this exciting journey," said Koby Kushner, CEO and Director.

In addition to standard escrow imposed by the CSE on Company insiders, certain founding shareholders and principals of Libra, being Koby Kushner, David Goodman, Mark Goodman, Zachary Goldenberg and Raymond D. Harari, have entered into a voluntary escrow agreement whereby an aggregate of 26,040,799 Shares and 1,225,272 stock options, held by these shareholders, will be held in contractual escrow and are restricted from trading until the date upon which (i) there is a change of control of the Company; or (ii) each and every one of these founding shareholders has unanimously agreed in writing to any such release.

Pursuant to a market making services agreement with Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG"), a CIRO-registered broker-dealer, ITG will provide market making services in accordance with the policies of the CSE. ITG will trade shares of Libra on the CSE for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. ITG will not receive any shares or options as compensation. The engagement is arm's length, and ITG currently has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. Pursuant to the ITG agreement, ITG will receive a monthly fee of CAD$5,000, plus applicable taxes. The agreement is effective today and automatically renews on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party with 30 days' written notice.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising/e-marketing contract with 1001103323 Ontario Inc. to provide marketing services, including social media engagement through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and Reddit. The initial term of the agreement is 150 days, starting today and may be renewed with mutual written agreement. During the initial term, 1001103323 Ontario Inc., will be paid CAD$20,000 plus applicable taxes. The Company will not issue any securities to 1001103323 Ontario Inc. as compensation for its marketing services and confirms that the Contractor has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

In addition, Libra also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 250,000 incentive stock options ("Options") at a strike price of C$0.30 and 1,000,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to certain employees, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options shall vest over a six-month and one-year period, as applicable, and the RSUs are subject to a five-year vesting schedule from the date of issue.

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC projects in Ontario are being explored under a $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership over its Toivo project in Ontario, adjacent to SBC, and its Nemiscau and Wegucci projects in Quebec, Canada. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement. Libra has 57,466,828 common shares issued and outstanding.

