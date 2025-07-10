China is set to break new ground in its energy transition, with 2025 renewable capacity additions projected to exceed 500 GW, driven by surging solar and wind deployment, according to a new report from the State Grid Energy Research Institute. China's total installed power generation capacity is expected to reach 3. 99 TW by the end of 2025, up 19. 2% from a year earlier, with wind and solar accounting for nearly half of the total, the State Grid Energy Research Institute (SGERI) said in its newly released China Power Supply and Demand Analysis Report (2025). The report said that wind and solar ...

