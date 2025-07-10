Teletrac Navman, a leading connected mobility platform and Vontier company, has launched OEM Telematics, a new product enabling customers to connect its TN360 fleet management platform with factory-fitted telematics hardware from a wide range of vehicle manufacturers.

The development removes the need to take vehicles off the road for aftermarket hardware installation by connecting the data from the embedded vehicle telematics device with TN360.

By simply adding a vehicle VIN number into TN360, fleet managers will have seamless access to a wide range of business-critical telematics data, including vehicle ID, location (for visibility and geo-fencing purposes), usage patterns, speed, fuel levels, and EV battery state of charge.

"This is another example of Teletrac Navman simplifying complex operational challenges for fleets, empowering them with smarter data, faster, from which to make better decisions," said Andrew Rossington, Chief Product Officer at Teletrac Navman.

OEM Telematics is predominantly designed for high utilisation and high turnover fleets, such as rental companies and other geographically dispersed operations, where fitting aftermarket hardware can be challenging. It harnesses cloud-to-cloud integration with the vehicle manufacturers to bring rich telematics data into a busy fleet operation quickly and effectively.

The launch adds to Teletrac Navman's reputation as one of the world's leading connected mobility platforms, favoured by industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets.

"The rapid growth of built-in telematics in vehicles reflects a broader shift toward connected mobility, where data-driven insights, real-time diagnostics, and seamless integration are transforming vehicles into smart, responsive platforms on wheels," continued Rossington. "Robust data platforms are essential for unlocking the full value of this connectivity through secure, scalable, and actionable intelligence."

TN360 is Teletrac Navman's flagship fleet management platform, enabling fleets to streamline operations, enhance safety, and drive sustainability for their operations, all while remaining productive and profitable. It now empowers fleet operators to simultaneously manage vehicle connections with both factory-fitted and aftermarket hardware, providing standard and advanced telematics data in a single pane view of fleet operations.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman's goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 700,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook IL. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company's website www.vontier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250710903568/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Carousel teletracnavman@carouselpr.com 0161 302 0206