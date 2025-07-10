Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that it has acquired Space NK Limited, a leading British beauty retailer, from Manzanita Capital, a beauty sector specialist investor with a long-term investment horizon. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Space NK is a curator of some of the world's most innovative beauty brands and a go-to destination for beauty discovery in its 83 stores in the UK and Ireland and online. Space NK will operate as a standalone subsidiary of Ulta Beauty and will continue to be led by its existing management team, including Space NK chief executive officer Andy Lightfoot.

"We are excited to enter the UK market via the Space NK banner," said Kecia Steelman, president and chief executive officer of Ulta Beauty. "International expansion is an integral part of our Ulta Beauty Unleashed plan, and the acquisition of Space NK offers a unique and strategically compelling opportunity to enter the growing UK market with a successful and growing brand. Along with our initiatives in Mexico and the Middle East, we are creating a broader platform for Ulta Beauty to unlock long-term, profitable growth."

"Space NK's management team, with the backing of Manzanita Capital, has done an excellent job building a differentiated beauty experience that inspires consumers through tailored product mixes. We look forward to working with the Space NK team to support their continued growth and success," continued Steelman.

Bill Fisher, CEO and founder of Manzanita Capital, commented "Space NK has been an important part of Manzanita Capital for the past 23 years. The acquisition of Space NK from Nicky Kinnaird was a key influence in developing Manzanita's unique expertise in selecting and nurturing luxury and niche premium beauty and perfume brands."

"I have every confidence that Ulta Beauty and this terrific management team will take Space NK to new heights," continued Fisher.

"We have long respected Ulta Beauty as the leading specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. We are energized and excited by the opportunity to join Ulta Beauty and benefit from its scale, brand relationships and resources to further fuel our mission to serve beauty obsessed consumers through expertise and innovation," said Andy Lightfoot.

The purchase of Space NK was funded with cash on hand and capacity under Ulta Beauty's existing credit facility. The acquisition is not expected to be material to Ulta Beauty's fiscal 2025 financial results and will not impact execution of its capital allocation priorities, including its share repurchase program.

Goldman Sachs is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Ulta Beauty, and Latham Watkins is serving as legal counsel. Raymond James is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Space NK, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is serving as legal counsel to Manzanita Capital and Space NK.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest specialty U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates 1,451 retail stores across 50 states and distributes products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

About Space NK

Space NK first opened in 1993 as a lifestyle retailer in Covent Garden, London. Today, Space NK is a unique destination for beauty discovery, operating 83 locations across the UK and Ireland along with its online platform. For more information, visit www.spacenk.com.

About Manzanita Capital

Manzanita Capital is a specialist investor focused on developing luxury and premium beauty companies into enduring global brands. Unconstrained by strict investment horizons, its long-term perspective is backed by patient family capital. Some current and prior investments include Diptyque, D S Durga, and Byredo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect Ulta Beauty's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will", "outlook," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "targets," "strategies" or other comparable words or the negative version of these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Space NK and the future performance of the combined businesses.

the possibility that Ulta Beauty will not realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Space NK for any reason, including due to challenges with integration or achieving anticipated acquisition synergies;

