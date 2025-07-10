Anzeige
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.: Chipmos Reports June 2025 And 2q25 Revenue

HSINCHU, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of June 2025 and for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$29.18 to US$1.00 as of June 30, 2025.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was NT$5,735.8 million or US$196.6 million, representing an increase of 3.7% from the first quarter of 2025, and a decrease of 1.3% from the second quarter of 2024. The Company noted it is benefitting from increased customer demand and overall market price increases for memory products. Separately, while not a material impact in the most recent period, the Company continues to closely monitor the rapidly evolving tariff situation and plans to adjust accordingly to best support its customers based on their exposure to the U.S. market and if the tariffs result in a decrease of demand.

Revenue for the month of June 2025 was NT$1,849.7 million or US$63.4 million, representing a decrease of 8.7% from May 2025, and a decrease of 3.5% from June 2024.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)


June 2025

May 2025

June 2024

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

1,849.7

2,025.4

1,917.7

-8.7 %

-3.5 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

63.4

69.4

65.7

-8.7 %

-3.5 %

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)


Second Quarter

2025

First Quarter

2025

Second Quarter

2024

QoQ Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

5,735.8

5,532.3

5,809.6

3.7 %

-1.3 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

196.6

189.6

199.1

3.7 %

-1.3 %

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding tariffs, government policies, global trade environments, pricing, plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

[email protected]

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

[email protected]

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

© 2025 PR Newswire
