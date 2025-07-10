Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X8Y3 | ISIN: US56035L1044 | Ticker-Symbol: 13M
Tradegate
10.07.25 | 14:28
52,69 Euro
+0,59 % +0,31
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,4452,6414:32
52,4952,6914:32
PR Newswire
10.07.2025 13:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Main Street Capital Corporation: Main Street Announces Second Quarter 2025 Private Loan Portfolio Activity

HOUSTON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce the following recent activity in its private loan portfolio. During the second quarter of 2025, Main Street originated new or increased commitments in its private loan portfolio of $196.2 million and funded total investments across its private loan portfolio with a cost basis totaling $188.6 million.

The following represent notable new private loan commitments and investments during the second quarter of 2025:

  • $66.6 million in a first lien senior secured loan, $11.5 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $27.6 million in a first lien senior secured delayed draw loan to a national provider of custom power system platforms;
  • $42.6 million in a first lien senior secured loan to a competitive local exchange carrier providing a wide range of communication services; and
  • $29.2 million in a first lien senior secured loan and $5.1 million in a first lien senior secured revolver to a vertically integrated manufacturer of plastic promotional and packaging products.

As of June 30, 2025, Main Street's private loan portfolio included total investments at cost of approximately $2.0 billion across 87 unique companies. The private loan portfolio, as a percentage of cost, included 94.7% invested in first lien debt investments and 5.3% invested in equity investments or other securities.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides customized long-term debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies and debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments in its private loan investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

Main Street, through its wholly-owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

Contacts:
Main Street Capital Corporation
Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]
Ryan R. Nelson, CFO, [email protected]
713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / [email protected]
Zach Vaughan / [email protected]
713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.