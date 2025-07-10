Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A.: Codere Improves Position in Spain's Brand Finance Ranking

Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2025 - (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Codere Online (Nasdaq: CDRO / CDROW, the "Company"), a leading online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, today announced that the Codere brand1 has improved its position to 77th, up from 85th in 2024, in a ranking of Spain's most valuable brands, according to Brand Finance.

Codere remains the only gaming brand on the list, marking its leadership in the sector, and maintains its record of consistently being named on the Top 100 list since 2010, putting it alongside household names such as Zara, Vueling and Movistar as titans in Spanish business.

The last year has seen Codere Online continue to expand in its core markets of Spain and Mexico, as well as leverage partnerships with footballing giants Real Madrid and C.F. Monterrey to further boost its brand awareness, including activations around the FIFA Club World Cup.

Alberto Telias, Chief Marketing Officer of Codere Online, said: "Our marketing and sponsorship efforts over the last 12 months have been reflected in the consolidation of our status as a market leading brand in Spain. We're proud of the experiences we offer our customers, that truly allow them to connect with the Codere brand."

Codere Online started operations in Spain in 2014. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, the Company generated more than 87 million euros of net gaming revenue in Spain, with more than 50,000 average monthly active players in the country.

About Codere Online

Codere Online refers, collectively, to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and its subsidiaries. Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile applications. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and Argentina. Codere Online's online business is complemented by Codere Group's physical presence in Spain and throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence.

About Codere Group

Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

1 Pursuant to the terms of a relationship and license agreement, Codere Group granted Codere Online a license to use certain "Codere" trademarks.