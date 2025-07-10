The Ohlthaver & List Group: O&L Leisure Launches Leisure Club

WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / O&L Leisure proudly announces the launch of Leisure Club, a new premium rewards programme designed to offer immediate and significant benefits across some of Namibia's most sought-after destinations. Members can instantly enjoy up to 40% saving on accommodation with a 20% dining discount available at select locations when booking directly as in-house guests.

"All our visitors - whether local, African or international - deserve to be rewarded and encouraged through our new programme. Leisure Club is our way of rewarding their choice and encouraging them to experience the unparalleled offerings of Namibia," states Sven Thieme, O&L Group Executive Chairman and Managing Director of O&L Leisure. "With global tourism estimated to have reached 1.4 billion travellers in 2024, we are committed to ensuring Namibia stands out as a premier destination, inviting more people to book their dream getaways and contribute to our nation's vibrant tourism sector."

Beyond rewarding travellers, the Leisure Club initiative actively contributes to the Namibian government's positive trajectory. "By incentivising travel and increasing occupancy rates at our properties, we are directly supporting job creation and stimulating economic activity within local communities. Our ongoing commitment to sustainability initiatives, such as the support of traditional knowledge through our work with the Hai//om community, the conservation efforts at the reptile park at Mokuti Etosha and the continuous upgrades across our portfolio - often engaging local construction companies - further exemplify our dedication to responsible and impactful tourism development.

The launch of Leisure Club comes at an opportune time as Namibia continues to witness robust tourist arrivals. In 2023, the African market emerged as the primary driver of growth, comprising a substantial 71.8% of total tourist arrivals, with neighbouring SADC countries making particularly significant contributions that underscore Namibia's enduring appeal as a regional destination. The European market accounted for 21.5% of arrivals, demonstrating Namibia's continued allure among international visitors, while the American market at 4.0% presents exciting opportunities for further expansion.*

"The diversity of our visitor market is remarkable," notes Thieme. "The Leisure Club is designed to welcome and reward all these travellers, whether they're exploring our landscapes for the first time or returning to reconnect with loved ones." The impressive 87.4% increase in international visitors in 2023, totaling 863,872 and the sector's 6.9% contribution to GDP underscore the vital role tourism plays in Namibia's prosperity. Overall, Namibia's tourism sector is demonstrating remarkable resilience and growth, employing over 100,000 Namibians and serving as a cornerstone of Namibia's national economy.

"O&L Leisure, through the Leisure Club, is proud to be an active participant in this success story, aiming to welcome even more visitors to experience the unique beauty and hospitality of Namibia - through our eyes. We are committed to playing our part in achieving the goals of Government's Vision 2030 and ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for Namibian tourism," concluded Thieme.

About O&L Leisure

Proudly owned by the Ohlthaver & List Group, with its foundations firmly rooted in Namibia, O&L Leisure offers an authentic and heartfelt hospitality experience. At the core of our company is a genuine love for Namibia, which shines through in every guest interaction, turning each stay into a truly memorable journey.

"Namibia Through Our Eyes" is O&L Leisure's slogan and the guiding philosophy of the brand. It is our commitment to showing the world the true essence of Namibia through our lens of being authentic, caring and passionate. We are guided by our purpose of creating a future, enhancing life, and an unwavering commitment to the O&L Persona.

