Canadian athletes and wellness consumers now have a new option in the sports nutrition space with the launch of True North Protein, a whey protein line offering more than 30 flavours, all manufactured and lab-tested in Canada. The brand emphasizes ingredient transparency, domestic sourcing, and formulations free from artificial colours and additives.

True North Protein was developed by Gummiez Nutrition Inc., a British Columbia-based company focused on functional health products. Production takes place in a Health Canada site-licensed, CFIA-licensed, and NSF-certified facility, with every batch lab-tested at a Canadian-accredited lab for label accuracy and quality assurance.

"We built True North Protein because Canada needed a domestic option that could stand up to global competitors-without compromising on taste, testing, or transparency," said Kallum Mitterer, founder of True North Protein. "Our goal was to deliver clean, straightforward protein made locally, with real variety and no gimmicks."

Positioning in the Canadian Supplement Market

True North Protein enters a growing segment of the Canadian wellness market, where demand for domestically produced, clean-label supplements has steadily increased. By focusing on ingredient traceability, non-GMO sourcing, and flavour diversity, the brand aims to fill a gap between global mass-market powders and niche natural alternatives. Its fully Canadian supply chain-from production to packaging-positions it as a local option for consumers seeking transparency and quality.

Expanded Flavour Variety - Over 30 Available

True North Protein's initial launch features more than 30 whey concentrate flavours, ranging from core staples to inventive, bakery-inspired varieties. Foundational options include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and unflavored, while more developed profiles include cookies and cream, chocolate peanut butter, salted caramel, birthday cake, Neapolitan, and pumpkin pie.

Flavours such as root beer float, chai latte, s'mores, and gingerbread reflect the brand's emphasis on crafting a diverse offering that stands apart from conventional protein blends-without the use of artificial colours.

Each formula is made with non-GMO dairy and delivers between 24 and 28 grams of protein per 32g scoop, depending on flavour. All products are available in 1kg and 2kg resealable bags.

Full Flavour List

Core Flavours

Chocolate, Vanilla, Unflavored, Strawberry, Banana, Mango, Blueberry, Peach, Mocha, Cappuccino (caffeine-free)

Dessert-Inspired

Cookies and Cream, Birthday Cake, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Double Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Hazelnut, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cup, Cinnamon Roll, Apple Pie, Banana Cream, French Vanilla, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Cookies, Strawberry Cheesecake, Strawberry Shortcake, Tiramisu

Novelty & Seasonal-Style Options

Neapolitan, Gingerbread, Pumpkin Spice, Pumpkin Pie, Cotton Candy, White Chocolate, S'mores, Chai Latte, Root Beer Float

Canadian Sourcing and Ingredient Clarity

Each product is made in Canada using non-GMO dairy ingredients, with protein content ranging from 24 to 28 grams per scoop. Formulas are designed for versatility-they mix easily with water or milk, blend smoothly into smoothies, and perform well in high-protein baking. By emphasizing domestic manufacturing, ingredient transparency, and flavour variety, True North Protein presents a clean-label alternative in a space often dominated by imported and filler-heavy formulas.

Designed for Mixability and Daily Use

True North Protein's formulations are developed for both taste and performance. The powders are designed to dissolve easily with no clumping or grit, offering a clean texture without gums or thickeners.

Beyond shakes, products are commonly used in:

Smoothies and blended drinks

High-protein baking (muffins, pancakes, bars)

Yogurt, oatmeal, and meal prep routines

Each batch is evaluated for solubility, consistency, and flavour delivery, ensuring reliable performance across use cases. The brand also prioritizes responsible sourcing, including the use of non-GMO feed for dairy cows involved in whey production.

True North Protein is available now at www.truenorthprotein.com.

