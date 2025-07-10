Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC PINK: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold") is pleased to announce that it has sold five claim blocks from its land package in the Golden Triangle region of northern British Columbia to Galore Creek Mining Corporation ("GCMC").

The transaction comprises the following five claim blocks: the Boulder, JW West, Porc, North East, and North West Claim Blocks (see Map #1 below). As consideration for the sale, Romios Gold will receive $100,000 CAD and a Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty of up to 2% on each individual claim block.

Under the terms of the agreement, GCMC, the operator of a 50:50 joint venture between Newmont Corporation and Teck Resources Limited, retains the right to purchase portions of the NSR as follows:

First Royalty Buy-Back: 0.5% of the NSR for $1,000,000, reducing the NSR to 1.5%; Second Royalty Buy-Back: An additional 0.5% for $1,000,000, reducing the NSR to 1.0%; Third Royalty Buy-Back: A final 0.5% for $3,000,000, reducing the NSR to 0.5% (the "Remaining NSR").

"Romios is currently undergoing an internal review to prioritize our core assets for future exploration, with renewed emphasis on advancing our Trek Project and in particular the large-scale Trek South Prospect in the Golden Triangle," said Kevin M. Keough, CEO of Romios Gold. "As part of this process, we identified these claim blocks as non-core and negotiated their sale with the GCMC team. We look forward to sharing further details on our strategic plans as they are finalized."

Map #1 - Location of the 5 claim blocks included in the transaction with GCMC

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.:

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane Trend covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings, and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper Trend which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

