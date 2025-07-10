XCF Global, Inc.: XCF Global Outlines Plan to Build Multiple SAF Production Facilities and Invest Nearly $1 Billion in Renewable Fuel Production Capacity by 2028

$350 million already invested in operational New Rise Reno facility, producing SAF and renewable diesel

Pipeline includes three new U.S. production sites to expand capacity and market reach

International growth strategy underway with partnership to bring XCF's platform to Australia

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") (Nasdaq:SAFX), a key player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Synthetic Aviation Fuel ("SAF") today shared its strategic plan to invest close to $1 billion in developing a network of SAF production facilities, expanding its U.S. footprint, and advancing its international growth strategy. From inception, approximately $350 million has been invested to bring New Rise Reno online which has created approximately 60 full-time management, engineering, and related jobs in the Reno-Tahoe area.

Today, more than 2 billion people globally live in countries with SAF blending mandates or strong incentives like tax credits - by 2030, this number is expected to grow to more than 4 billion people. This clear, expanding global demand underpins XCF's decision to scale production at home and internationally, ensuring the company is positioned to serve markets where policy, aviation demand, and decarbonization goals align.

"We're not simply dreaming about decarbonizing the aviation industry - we're building it right now," said Mihir Dange, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of XCF. "With over $350 million already invested through New Rise Reno, we've proven that we can bring large-scale, commercial SAF production online. Our strategy is to invest nearly $1 billion over the next three years to develop multiple production facilities that will deliver real volumes, real revenue, and real impact for our shareholders."

U.S. Growth Pipeline

XCF's U.S. expansion plan includes three additional production sites which have already been acquired and are ready for development. Each facility is expected to have nameplate production capacity of 40 million gallons. Together with New Rise Reno, these sites are expected to deliver total production capacity of approximately 160 million gallons per year by the end of 2028.

New Rise Reno 2 - Adjacent to the existing New Rise Reno facility, enabling economies of scale and leveraging shared utilities and logistics infrastructure; facility expected to be completed in 2027.

Ft. Myers, Florida - Growing SAF demand in the Southeast U.S. and with access to port infrastructure; facility expected to be completed by 2028.

Wilson, North Carolina - Strategically located to serve East Coast markets and support local economic development; facility expected to be completed by 2028.

These new sites are expected to replicate New Rise Reno's modular, patent-pending site design and bundled technology stack, allowing for rapid deployment, flexible production, and capital-efficient scaling. Each facility is expected to have the ability to produce multiple renewable fuel products, including SAF and renewable diesel, supporting a multi-product revenue strategy that maximizes plant utilization and financial performance.

International Expansion Strategy

In addition to its U.S. pipeline, XCF is pursuing an international growth strategy to expand its platform into high-potential global markets. The company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch New Rise Australia, a new SAF and renewable diesel production platform in partnership with Continual Renewable Ventures. This venture is designed to leverage XCF's patent-pending site design, configuration, and layout to enable faster, capital-efficient deployment of SAF and renewable diesel capacity in Australia.

"We're executing a strategy that combines proven technology, modular design, and disciplined capital investment to facilitate global SAF adoption," added Dange. "We're supporting U.S. energy independence, creating good-paying manufacturing jobs, and helping decarbonize one of the hardest-to-abate sectors in the world. For our investors, that means a clear, tangible roadmap to growth - and we're just getting started."

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. is a pioneering synthetic aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry's transition to net-zero emissions. XCF is developing and operating state-of-the-art clean fuel SAF production facilities engineered to the highest levels of compliance, reliability, and quality. The company is actively building partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to accelerate the adoption of SAF on a global scale. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX. Current outstanding shares: ~149.3 million; <20% free float (as of 10 July 2025).

To learn more, visit www.xcf.global.

