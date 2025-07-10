Brenmiller Energy Releases Annual ESG Report Highlighting Commercial Expansion, Carbon Tracking, and Sustainable Innovation

Report details progress in Environmental, Social, and Governance priorities and strengthens investor transparency

DIMONA, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (Nasdaq:BNRG), a leading global provider of Thermal Energy Storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, announced today it has published its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The 2024 report reflects a pivotal year in the Company's transition from pilot-scale validation to full-scale commercial execution, and its expanding commitment to sustainable operations across its value chain.

"This report reflects a year of execution, impact, and maturity as we position Brenmiller as a global TES leader," said Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are not only helping our customers reach their net-zero goals, but are also aiming to set a benchmark for ESG performance in the clean energy sector."

The report outlines how Brenmiller is executing its multi-year ESG roadmap (2023-2026), strengthening climate risk integration, and advancing full carbon emissions tracking in accordance with its greenhouse gas ("GHG") Protocol and Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD").

Key Strategic Highlights

Strategic Shift to Commercialization: Transitioned from pilot-scale projects to commercial installations with global collaborations including Tempo Beverages, Wolfson Hospital, and Partner in Pet Food Hungaria KFT.

European Expansion: Established a Spain-based joint venture, Brenmiller Europe S.L., to lead regional marketing, engineering, procurement, and project execution in Europe.

Environmental Innovation through Automation: Advanced lean manufacturing processes at the TES gigafactory have reduced scrap generation and improved energy efficiency.

Climate Risk Integrated into Risk Management: Climate-related risks now formally included in enterprise risk assessments and ESG governance.

Expanded GHG Tracking: Full Scope 1 and 2 emissions tracked in 2024; Scope 3 data collection in progress with full coverage expected by end of 2025.

Continued Execution of ESG Roadmap (2023-2026): Regular performance monitoring aligned with risk management and long-term strategy.

ESG Category Highlights

Environmental (E):

Gigafactory Milestone: Operationalized the world's first TES gigafactory; at full capacity, it can reach 4 GWh of annual production.

GHG Reduction Potential: At full production capacity, TES manufacturing is estimated to result in approximately 38,000 tons of CO2e emissions annually.

Eco-Efficient Production: Rock-drying with solar power, new dust collection system, and waste recycling integrated into factory processes.

Social (S):

Zero Workplace Accidents: Maintained an incident-free safety record in 2024, with 12+ hours of training per manufacturing employee.

100% Staff Training Completion: All employees completed training in safety, compliance, and professional development.

Community Engagement: Supported hospitals, kindergartens, and elder care facilities in Dimona through employee-led initiatives.

Governance (G):

Board Strength and Independence: 86% of board members have prior public board experience; 57% bring cleantech or energy expertise.

Robust ESG Oversight: ESG risks managed under the Company's Enterprise Risk Management ("ERM") program and monitored by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors.

Strong Ethics Culture: Code of Conduct, Insider Trading Policy, and Anti-Corruption compliance enforced across the organization.

Continued ESG Commitment

Brenmiller Energy views ESG as a core pillar of its business strategy and long-term value creation. The Company remains committed to continuous improvement and will continue working toward the ambitious ESG goals outlined in its 2023-2026 roadmap. ESG performance will remain a key driver of Brenmiller's innovation, risk management, and stakeholder engagement in the years ahead.



About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen ZERO thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing the Company's position as a global TES leader; that the Company will set a benchmark for ESG performance in the clean energy sector; that the Company will reach full carbon emissions tracking in line with GHG Protocol and TCFD; the Company's ability to reach Scope 3 emissions data collection with full coverage expected by end of 2025; the Company's execution of the ESG roadmap; that the TES gigafactory will reach 4 GWh of annual production at full capacity; that at full production capacity, TES manufacturing is estimated to result in approximately 38,000 tons of CO2e emissions annually; and that the ESG performance will remain a key driver of innovation, risk management, and stakeholder engagement. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2025, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

