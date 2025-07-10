Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded companies focused on institutional Solana investments, is pleased to provide an update regarding the ongoing developments at its portfolio company, McQueen Labs Inc. ("MCQ" or "MCQ Markets"), which operates in the digital infrastructure and alternative asset investment sectors.

As of the date of this release, SOL Global holds approximately 6.88% of the issued and outstanding shares of MCQ, fully diluted.

Operational Update and Platform Expansion

Through its main platform, MCQMarkets.com, MCQ continues to build digital pathways for investors to gain exposure to rare cars that are highly sought after by investors.

McQueen Garage Launch and Early Activity

In Q2 2025, MCQ officially launched McQueen Garage, a division focused on short-duration, high-turnover collector car transactions.

Blockchain Integration and Tokenization Strategy

As part of MCQ's digital asset roadmap, McQueen Garage now accepts Dogecoin (DOGE) as a form of payment, a step aligned with MCQ's broader objective of asset tokenization. The company has announced plans to launch a tokenized automotive fund in Q1 2026, designed to provide enhanced liquidity and accessibility for investors in historically illiquid vehicle assets.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is pioneering institutional investment in the Solana ecosystem. As one of the first publicly traded companies globally focused on Solana investment, SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to the Solana blockchain through token acquisition, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage ventures being built on Solana.

About MCQ Markets

MCQ Markets is redefining luxury asset ownership by making exotic automobiles attainable through its innovative fractional ownership model. The platform serves both passionate enthusiasts and seasoned investors, democratizing luxury ownership and allowing more individuals to invest in assets that were previously out of reach. Before investing, you must review the offering circular available at https://on.mcqmarkets.com/offering-circular. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. For important disclosures and additional information, please visit https://www.mcqmarkets.com/disclosure.

