New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, has announced the transformative impact of its flagship automation initiative, 1GCC. This innovation reflects Aeries' leadership in GCC enablement and transformation.

Built to enhance transparency and execution, the 1GCC platform provides real-time, at-a-glance status updates during the Design and Build phases-helping Aeries and its clients stay aligned, monitor progress, and manage risks. Its core feature, the Value Creation Planner, enables PE-backed PortCos to define strategic priorities early and track them through the Operate phase, connecting execution to investment goals and measurable outcomes.

"The 1GCC platform isn't just about automation-it's about co-creating value with our clients through transparency and agility across the GCC lifecycle," said Jay Bhansali, Head of Project Management at Aeries Technology. "It gives clients a single source of truth and empowers them to track progress, anticipate challenges, and measure outcomes in real time."

"1GCC is more than a dashboard-it's an operating system for transformation," said Unni Nambiar, Chief Technology Officer at Aeries Technology. "We've designed it to embed intelligence and structure from day one, enabling clients to scale rapidly, respond proactively, and drive value creation at every turn."

Early use of the 1GCC platform has shown measurable improvements in reducing manual overhead, enhancing PMO productivity, and speeding up reporting with better automation and visibility. These outcomes were made possible by 1GCC's in-house development by Aeries' cross-functional tech team, using Python, React, Power Apps, and AI agents to support rapid deployment and scale.

For PortCos looking to future-proof their operations, 1GCC provides more than automation-it offers a value-first, insight-led foundation for scaling global capabilities.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially.

