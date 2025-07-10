Over the next 12 months, 16 million businesses will spend $4.8 trillion on IT software, services, hardware, and communications

HG Insights, the provider of AI-powered, go-to-market insights to 90% of Fortune 500 tech companies, today announced the release of its latest IT Spend Report: The Ultimate 2025 B2B Market Forecast. Among an array of revealing findings, the report projects that external IT spending is expected to approach $5 trillion for the first time.

Companies have begun protecting their IT budgets in recent years, prioritizing investments in IT to ride out increasingly challenging market conditions. Despite intensifying global economic volatility, unrest, and fluctuating trade restrictions, IT solutions spending continues its trend of YoY growth.

HG Insights' third annual report takes a bird's-eye view of the IT industry and highlights how the effects of trends like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and increased data center demand impact the four IT categories of Software, Hardware, Services, and Communications. It also offers insight into their respective spending forecasts, subcategories, and regional variations.

High-level takeaways from each section of the report include:

$1.5 trillion in Global Software spend is projected over the next 12 months, with the subcategories of ERP Applications, Industry-Specific Applications, Security and Operations Management experiencing significant investment.

Total IT Spend Forecast

HG Insights has identified 16 million businesses spending money on IT, with a total value projected to be $4.8 trillion from July, 2025 to July, 2026. Gartner forecasts that global IT spend will reach $5.6 trillion in 2025, however, that value includes consumer spending while HG Insights factors in enterprise-only spend.

Total external IT spend by region:

$2.05 trillion in AMER spend (North, Central, and South America)

$1.59 trillion in APAC spend (Asia-Pacific)

$1.17 trillion in EMEA spend (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa)

IT spending is projected to eclipse the $1 trillion mark over the next 12 months for the first time since HG Insights began issuing market reports. The AMER total is also notable, as it's the first region to ever exceed $2 trillion in projected annual spend.

Global IT spend by category:

Services: $2.12 trillion

Software: $1.48 trillion

Hardware: $757.1 billion

Communications: $470.7 billion

IT Software Spend Forecast

Software is the fastest-growing category in this report, with $1.5 trillion in projected total global software spend, according to HG Insights' data.

Software is broken down into three categories and their subcategories.

Application Development Deployment: $234 billion

Enterprise Applications: $800 billion

Software Infrastructure: $446 billion

IT Services Spend Forecast

Global spending on IT services will reach $2.1 trillion in 2025, HG data projects. Accounting for 43.9% of all forecasted external IT spend, IT services is the largest of the four IT categories covered in this report.

IT services subcategories include:

Cloud Services: $769 billion

Application-Led Outsourcing: $249 billion

Infrastructure-Led Outsourcing: $233 billion

Consulting System Integration: $225 billion

End User Services: $172 billion

Network Services: $159 billion

Business Process Outsourcing: $142 billion

Internet of Things: $85 billion

Digital Enterprise: $83 billion

IT Hardware Spend Forecast

According to HG data, global spending on IT Hardware is expected to reach $757.1 billion in 2025. Similar to the other categories, the AMER region projects to spend the most on hardware, comprising 42.7% of the total.

When breaking down the global IT hardware spend by category and largest subcategories, the projected totals are:

Client Computing: $313 billion Computing Devices: $179.0 billion

Network Infrastructure: $149 billion Customer Premise Equipment: $134.0 billion

Security: $42 billion

Server Computing: $176 billion High-End Servers: $92.6 billion Mid-Range Servers: $83.8 billion

Storage: $76 billion

IT Communication Spend Forecast

The smallest of the four IT categories, Communications, still projects to reach over $470.7 billion in global spend in 2025. The Mobile Services and Fixed Data subcategories make up the majority of spending on IT Communications (83.4%), with $221.7 billion and $171.0 billion, respectively.

"Strategic decisions are the most important considerations facing any business," said Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights. "This report uncovers substantial opportunities in the B2B IT market for 2025. To gain a competitive advantage, companies must remain agile, anticipating and adapting to new regulations, economic policies, and shifts in public sentiment to navigate these changes effectively. For the third year in a row, the IT Spend Report: The Ultimate B2B Market Forecast is here to help you do just that."

