Barilla Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Oddone Incisa as our new Chief Financial Officer, effective September 15, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250710908942/en/

Oddone Incisa Chief Financial Officer, Barilla Group

Oddone brings over 25 years of global leadership in ?nance and risk management, with executive roles, including CFO and CEO positions across Europe and the Americas. His track record includes leading major transformation initiatives and driving organic and inorganic growth. Most recently he served as group CFO of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) since March 2020 through May 2025.

"Oddone's appointment re?ects our commitment to integrating ?nancial strategy, digital innovation, and sustainability under uni?ed leadership," said Gianluca Di Tondo, CEO of Barilla. "His international experience and transformation expertise will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our long-term growth objectives."

"It is a great honor for me to join Barilla Group, a company that stands as a benchmark in the Italian and international food industry. I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and long-term value creation. I am grateful to the CEO and the Board for their trust and excited for the journey ahead with the Barilla team." said Oddone Incisa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250710908942/en/

Contacts:

Elena Botturi: elena.botturi@barilla.com, +31642472860