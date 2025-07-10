Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
10.07.2025 14:30 Uhr
BingX Takes the Lead in Offering Trading Services for Pump.fun ($PUMP)

PANAMA CITY, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, has become one of the first platforms to fully support the trading of $PUMP token, the native token of the viral Solana-based memecoin platform Pump.fun. Starting at 03:30 UTC on July 10, 2025, BingX users can trade $PUMP tokens via pre-TGE listing, with pre-launch futures trading launching at 06:20 UTC the same day. Additional trading features will be rolled out as market momentum continues to grow.

BingX Takes the Lead in Offering Trading Services for Pump.fun ($PUMP)

By offering pre-launch futures, BingX enables users to secure early access to $PUMP and leverage potential profits before the token's official launch. Meanwhile, BingX launches pre-listing spot trading for $PUMP ahead of its Token Generation Event. Once $PUMP is officially listed, pre-TGE trades will seamlessly transition into standard spot trading.

Pump.fun has rapidly gained attraction as a cutting-edge launchpad for memecoins, allowing users to instantly create and trade tokens on the Solana blockchain without providing initial liquidity. Launched in 2024, Pump.fun has emerged as one of the most talked-about platforms in the digital asset space, praised for its ease of use, low barrier of entry, and viral appeal.

To mark the launch, BingX is introducing a special campaign running from July 10 to July 24, rewarding users with a total prize pool equivalent to 210,000 USDT for deposits and trades. This follows the success of BingX's Pump.fun Xpool campaign in February, where users earned PUMPFUN points by depositing USDT, providing them early access to $PUMP tokens.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728688/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-takes-the-lead-in-offering-trading-services-for-pumpfun-pump-302502381.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
