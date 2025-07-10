NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) ("NUBURU" or the "Company") is excited to announce that its stockholders have overwhelmingly approved key proposals in support of its financing strategy, a pivotal milestone in the Company's strategic transformation into a leader in defense-tech and operational resilience through its Defense Security Hub initiative.

This stockholder approval enables NUBURU to advance key strategic objectives, including:

Electing Alessandro Zamboni as a Class III director to hold office until the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2028 and until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

as a Class III director to hold office until the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2028 and until his successor is duly elected and qualified. Increasing authorized share capital and access to equity financings to facilitate strategic growth initiatives.

to facilitate strategic growth initiatives. Ratifying financing agreements to support the working capital needs of the Company, which also provide us with the opportunity to eliminate the market overhang relating to the outstanding preferred stock (which is now classified as a current liability) and extinguish liabilities to key vendors, all of which will strengthen the Company's financial position and make the Company more attractive to investors.

"This stockholder vote is a resounding endorsement of the strategic goals of our transformation plan commenced in early January" remarked Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman of NUBURU. "With key components of our ongoing financing structure now in place, we will continue to devote our time and attention to consummating our previously announced strategic investment in Tekne S.p.A., which will be core to our Defense Security Hub initiative."

The strategic investment in Tekne S.p.A. ("Tekne") remains central to NUBURU's Defense Security Hub initiative, also by leveraging the Company's high-performance blue laser technology know-how alongside Tekne's product roadmap, which includes its "Tactical Bubble" defense products, currently operational in Italian military exercises, projected to generate revenue exceeding €50 million. The Tactical Bubble enables secure command-and-control networks, countering threats like drones and electromagnetic warfare, and is a key part of Italy's defense modernization.

Management notes that this vote was a pivotal step for NUBURU, allowing for a critical restructuring process and providing the necessary financial flexibility to support the Company's announced business plans. Mr. Zamboni, re-elected for another term as a Director by this vote, has been central to that process. Mr. Zamboni also continues in his role as Executive Chairman of the Company.

The completion of the Tekne strategic investment is contingent, among things, upon obtaining the "Golden Power" authorization as mandated by Italian law. The review process for such authorization is anticipated to conclude by August 5, 2025, unless suspensions are invoked as a result of additional requests for clarification issued by the Italian authorities. Such suspensions would legally extend the review timeline and could consequently defer the expected deadline.

The vote also included stockholder authorization for a potential reverse split if necessary to meet major exchange listing standards. That said, management states it will prioritize minimizing stockholder dilution as market conditions allow. Zamboni continued, "A reverse stock split is a non-priority unless required for driving long-term sustainable growth through improved market positioning. We prefer to focus instead on driving shareholder value through execution and strategic partnerships."

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. has developed and previously manufactured industrial blue laser technology. Under a renewed strategic vision led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, the Company is expanding into complementary sectors including defense-tech, security, and critical infrastructure resilience. NUBURU is leveraging a combination of internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to build out its Defense Security Hub, targeting long-term, sustainable growth across high-value government and enterprise markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet security exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategy; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K or Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

