New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + ICE launches NYSE Elite Tech 100 Index

Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
WKN: A1W5H0 | ISIN: US45866F1049
PR Newswire
10.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
59 Leser
NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + ICE launches NYSE Elite Tech 100 Index

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 10th

  • Stocks are coming off a winning session, with the S&P 500 gaining more than 0.6%
  • Investors monitor latest trade talks, with President Trump announcing a 50% tariff on Brazil on Wednesday
  • NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange launches NYSE Elite Tech 100 Index, set to debut later this month

Opening Bell
Minnesota Business Partnership shines a national spotlight on Minnesota's world-class businesses and the exceptional employees driving their success and advancing Minnesota's headquarters economy

Closing Bell
Calamos Investments (NYSE Arca: CAIE) celebrates the recent launch of their CAIE ETF

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728759/NYSE_Market_Update_July_10.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5409444/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--ice-launches-nyse-elite-tech-100-index-302502403.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
