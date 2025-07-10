DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud Enters Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS to Bring in Agentic AI to DevOps and IT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / DuploCloud, the leading DevOps automation platform purpose-built for secure cloud operations and compliance, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring a new set of automated DevOps solutions to AWS customers. This collaboration comes at a time when companies - particularly those building with generative AI-are moving faster than ever and need infrastructure that can keep up without compromising security or compliance.

As the AI boom pushes teams to ship more quickly and scale with agility, DevOps has become a make-or-break function. Yet, a large number of startups still struggle to implement it effectively. For the past seven years, DuploCloud has solved this exact problem for high-growth companies and startups, delivering a proven, all-in-one platform that automates DevOps, security, and compliance from day one.

With this agreement, DuploCloud and AWS will co-develop go-to-market initiatives and technical integrations aimed at enabling startups, generative AI innovators, and regulated industries - like healthcare and financial services - to launch their products and services faster, while meeting strict compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI, and ISO 27001.

"By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we're taking another major step in helping fast-growing companies deploy cloud workloads securely and efficiently," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, CEO of DuploCloud. "This collaboration will allow customers to focus on innovating while we handle the complexity of DevOps, security, and compliance."

Through this collaboration, DuploCloud will introduce a new generation of AI agents purpose-built for DevOps automation leveraging the easy access to frontier large language models on Amazon Bedrock. These agents will give teams the power to build and deploy infrastructure, enforce security policies, and respond to incidents - with the speed and precision of an expert engineer. DuploCloud equips builders to innovate with built-in guardrails, intelligent automation, and operational simplicity.

"DevOps is one of the most compelling use cases of generative AI by startups, helping them streamline security and compliance while building their solutions," said Jon Jones, VP and Global Head of Startups at AWS. "Through this collaboration with DuploCloud we are offering more options to our startup customers and enabling them to innovate with confidence in the AWS cloud."

This collaboration ensures even more startups and enterprises can deploy cloud workloads securely, with the confidence that compliance, infrastructure provisioning, and observability are handled behind the scenes.

DuploCloud is the industry's only DevOps automation platform designed to accelerate cloud operations and compliance for startups and security-conscious industries. Backed by years of AWS expertise and built-in security frameworks, DuploCloud enables rapid application deployment with 24x7 compliance and security baked in - no Infrastructure-as-Code required.

