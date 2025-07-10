Michael Sherman, Former Chief Medical Officer of Point32Health, Joins Real Endpoints as Senior Advisor and Payer Insights Leader

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Real Endpoints (RE), a premier market access solutions firm, today announces the appointment of Michael Sherman, MD, MBA, MS, as Senior Advisor and Payer Insights Leader.

Michael Sherman, MD, MBA, MS

New Senior Advisor and Payer Insights Leader at Real Endpoints

Dr. Sherman is nationally recognized for his skill and innovation in pharmaceutical and diagnostic contracting, including forging partnerships with manufacturers that generate credible real-world evidence to support payer decision making. With more than 25 years of management and leadership experience, Sherman served for 12 years as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Point32Health and its predecessor company, Harvard Pilgrim, where he personally chaired the pharmacy and therapeutics committee. Dr. Sherman is also a member of RE's Board of Directors and serves as an advisor to RA Capital.

"Michael has always brought extraordinary insight to our board meetings," says Jeffrey Berkowitz, CEO of RE. "And he'll now be able to do the same for our clients. His firsthand knowledge of what's required to successfully engage with payers isn't the kind of information you can look up in a database."

Dr. Sherman joins an extraordinary team of healthcare executives at Real Endpoints, whose leaders have held senior roles at major pharmaceutical companies, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and national pharmacy chains.

In the new advisory role, Dr. Sherman will provide strategic counsel on payer engagement, evidence generation, population health, and contracting, enhancing RE's ability to guide clients on strategic decisions in an increasingly complex, outcomes-focused environment.

"Michael is known as a tough but principled negotiator, focused on creating patient access to the best therapies at affordable costs for one of the nation's most influential health insurance providers. With this orientation, Michael has built real collaborations in pharma contracting," says Berkowitz. "We look forward to how his insights and experience will further strengthen the market access value we provide our clients."

Adds Dr. Sherman, "I've seen RE's creative and cooperative spirit, both as a board member and in the opportunities the team brought me when I was at Point32Health. I'm thrilled to be working in such a collaborative environment - one that allows me to bring my own ideas and my decades of experience to address the challenges and growth opportunities of RE's remarkable roster of clients."

At Point32Health, Dr. Sherman created dozens of innovative contracts - in pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and digital therapeutics, as well as in bundled provider services. Leveraging his position at Harvard Medical School's Department of Population Medicine, Dr. Sherman ensured that many of these contracts also generated real-world evidence that could be used by other payers to determine medical policies.

Although most of his business career was spent at payers such as Humana and United, Dr. Sherman has also worked in biotech, including as Vice President for Medical Affairs at Immusol and as an investor with RA Capital. He has also testified before Congress and advised the White House and legislators on various matters of health policy and payment. In addition to his extraordinary work with innovative contracting models, Dr. Sherman also instituted coverage policies that changed medical practice, including early adoption of genomic profiling to guide cancer treatment and instituting evidenced-based protocols and non-invasive screening to improve care for pregnant women and their babies.

Dr. Sherman received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania, his medical degree from Yale University, and his MBA from Harvard University. He is a board-certified anesthesiologist.

About Real Endpoints

Real Endpoints is entirely focused on creating patient access to innovative medical technologies, including drugs, diagnostics, and devices. Through its advisory services, RE tackles a wide range of coverage and reimbursement issues from pricing and distribution to patient support services to contracting strategies, including their evaluation, structuring, negotiation, and management. As a product developer, RE creates AI-based and analytic solutions that address major access issues. RE Assist, for example, provides real-time financial assistance information to patients, caregivers, and patient support case managers. For more information about Real Endpoints, visit www.realendpoints.com.





SOURCE: Real Endpoints

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/michael-sherman-former-chief-medical-officer-of-point32health-joins-r-1046313