Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
10.07.2025
The Highly Anticipated KiiBOOM Phantom81 Lite Has Officially Launched, Delivering a Fresh Wave of Excitement to the Global Keyboard Community

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / The KiiBOOM Phantom81 Lite offers four distinct styles to choose from, combining a compact design with powerful functionality, making it the perfect choice for creators, gamers, and keyboard enthusiasts.

Elegant Aesthetics

The KiiBOOM Phantom81 Lite features the highly praised 75% compact layout with 81 keys. This design retains all the essential function keys needed for daily use while significantly saving space. In terms of aesthetics, the KiiBOOM Phantom 81 Lite is meticulously crafted using ABS materials and advanced UV technology. This combination ensures not only the keyboard's exceptional durability but also an eye-catching visual appeal. KiiBOOM offers four unique color schemes: the classic minimalist white, the sleek black gaming style, the refreshing natural green, and the adorable playful blue. The metal brand logo on the top right corner complements these colors perfectly, showcasing the brand's unique charm taste.

Texture and Craftsmanship

The choice of keycaps also reflects the uniqueness of this keyboard. The black and white keyboards feature Cherry switches and silk-screened characters, presenting a clean and refined style. What's more, the blue and green keyboards are paired with MOA and PBT heat-sublimation processes, adding a richer texture and depth to the keyboard. Additionally, this keyboard comes equipped with pre-lubricated KiiBOOM Mochi Switches, allowing users to enjoy a smooth linear action and reduced wobble without additional lubrication. The hot-swap PCB design further enables users to easily switch out switches, catering to personalized needs.

Customization With QMK and VIA

The Phantom81 Lite supports QMK and VIA, offering users unparalleled customization freedom. Users can easily tailor the functionality of each key, macro settings, and RGB lighting effects according to their preferences and needs, creating a truly personalized keyboard that meets their exact specifications.

Sound-Enhancing Creamy Gasket

Featuring a gasket-mounted structure with various damping materials such as latex sandwich foam, ixpe switch pads, PE transparent film, PCB foam, and bottom silicone, the KiiBOOM Phantom81 Lite ensures rigidity and flexibility. This design provides a creamy typing foundation for mechanical keyboard enthusiasts, enhancing the overall typing experience with a smooth and satisfying feel.

Price and Availability

The KiiBOOM Phantom81 Lite is now available for $105.99 on the official KiiBOOM website and Amazon store.

For more information, please visit:
KiiBOOM Official Website
KiiBOOM Amazon Store

Contact Us: marketing@kiiboom.com

About KiiBOOM

KiiBOOM is a collective of hobby enthusiasts from all around the world, with passions ranging from mechanical keyboards, high-fidelity audio, art toys (designer toys), garage kits, fountain pens, knives, watches, and fashion.

Contact Information

Marketing KiiBOOM
marketing@kiiboom.com

.

SOURCE: KiiBOOM



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-highly-anticipated-kiiboom-phantom81-lite-has-officially-laun-1046681

