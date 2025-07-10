Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
DIR Salon Furniture Launches New Website Redesign

The updated site delivers a cleaner look, faster navigation, and a more engaging way to explore DIR's collections.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / DIR Salon Furniture, a leading Salon Furniture and Beauty Spa Equipment manufacturer, has launched a redesigned website that puts user experience at the forefront. The new site features a cleaner layout, intuitive navigation, and faster performance, with cleaner visuals and a mobile-responsive design so interactions on any device feel seamless and engaging.

A User-Centered Approach to Digital Shopping
DIR's updated website introduces its core customer base to a thoughtfully organized and easy-to-browse product catalog that includes premium salon chairs, barber chairs, and medical spa equipment. Larger product images and videos provide detailed views, helping users assess design, quality, and functionality before making a purchasing decision. Plus, enhanced search and filtering tools simplify product discovery so that users can quickly locate items they're looking for.

Beyond the interface, the site's newly mobile-optimized design ensures that need-to-know product information and purchasing tools are accessible to mobile shoppers in the salon or on the move.

Supporting independent businesses remains a priority for DIR. The website integrates clear and straightforward access to financing options so that smaller salons and small business owners can invest in high-quality furnishings without facing significant upfront costs. Above all, these financing plans help simplify planning and purchasing, so businesses can grow within their budget and maintain the standards their clients expect.

Global Showroom Access
For those who prefer to experience products in person, DIR maintains physical showrooms in key locations worldwide. Salon owners, for example, can view the latest collections firsthand and receive expert guidance from DIR's knowledgeable showroom team.

DIR Salon Furniture continues to set the standard for premium salon and spa environments by offering meticulously crafted furniture that blends aesthetics with performance ability. The new website underscores DIR's dedication to supporting the success of beauty professionals worldwide. Interested readers can explore the new website and learn more about DIR's full product range and support options at https://www.dirsalonfurniture.com/.

About DIR Salon Furniture
DIR Salon Furniture is a globally recognized Salon, Spa and Medical Equipment manufacturer serving the needs of beauty and wellness professionals worldwide. Headquartered in the UK, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and maintains showrooms in London, Birmingham, New York City, Ireland, and Germany. Every product is thoughtfully designed by experienced UK professionals and built with a focus on precision, functionality, and lasting quality.

Contact Information

DIR Salon Furniture
sales@dirsalonfurniture.com
(718) 628-6668

.

SOURCE: DIR Salon Furniture



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dir-salon-furniture-launches-new-website-redesign-1046753

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
