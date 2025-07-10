Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viking Capital Investments LLC: Viking Capital New Investment Opportunity

2025 Class A Multifamily Development Positioned at the Heart of Phoenix's Explosive Growth Corridor

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Viking Capital is proud to announce the launch of Avondale Commons, a 324-unit, Class A multifamily and townhome community strategically located in the fast-growing West Valley region of the Phoenix metropolitan area. With construction complete and lease-up underway, this new development is positioned to meet the rising demand for luxury rental housing driven by one of the most significant economic expansions in the country.

Avondale Commons sits at the crossroads of major innovation, medical, and employment hubs. The nearby $40B TSMC semiconductor megasite, Amkor Technology, Amazon's 5,000+ job fulfillment center, and SoftBank's AI and robotics initiatives are reshaping the regional economy. At the same time, the area's Medical Innovation Corridor - anchored by Banner Health and St. Joseph's Hospital - continues to attract high-income healthcare professionals, further fueling housing demand.

"Housing is one of the greatest needs in America-and Avondale Commons delivers in every way," said Vikram Raya, CEO/CoFounder at Viking Capital. "We're not just offering a real estate investment; we're meeting a market need with long-term staying power."

Built with lifestyle and longevity in mind, Avondale Commons features modern design, premium finishes, resort-style amenities, and direct access to daily conveniences like Starbucks, Sprouts, and major retail and entertainment centers. The project also benefits from a strong rent-to-own delta, ensuring continued demand in a market where homeownership is increasingly out of reach.

From an investor perspective, Avondale Commons offers a compelling opportunity:

  • 16-17% targeted IRR

  • Preferred equity entry below construction cost

  • Stabilization expected within 24 months

  • Bonus depreciation eligible in Year One

Avondale Commons represents Viking Capital's continued commitment to institutional-quality assets in high-growth, supply-constrained markets-offering passive investors a rare combination of timing, location, and long-term value.

To learn more about this investment opportunity visit: https://go.vikingcapllc.com/orgb32j6clw

About Viking Capital

Viking Capital is a private equity real estate firm helping accredited investors build long-term wealth through strategic multifamily investments. Focused on alignment, transparency, and delivering risk-adjusted returns, Viking Capital provides trusted access to institutional-quality opportunities across the U.S.

Contact Information

Ashley Penrod
Director of Marketing
apenrod@vikingcapllc.com
2088599720

.

SOURCE: Viking Capital Investments LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/viking-capital-new-investment-opportunity-1046957

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.