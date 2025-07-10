Viking Capital Investments LLC: Viking Capital New Investment Opportunity

2025 Class A Multifamily Development Positioned at the Heart of Phoenix's Explosive Growth Corridor

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Viking Capital is proud to announce the launch of Avondale Commons, a 324-unit, Class A multifamily and townhome community strategically located in the fast-growing West Valley region of the Phoenix metropolitan area. With construction complete and lease-up underway, this new development is positioned to meet the rising demand for luxury rental housing driven by one of the most significant economic expansions in the country.

Avondale Commons sits at the crossroads of major innovation, medical, and employment hubs. The nearby $40B TSMC semiconductor megasite, Amkor Technology, Amazon's 5,000+ job fulfillment center, and SoftBank's AI and robotics initiatives are reshaping the regional economy. At the same time, the area's Medical Innovation Corridor - anchored by Banner Health and St. Joseph's Hospital - continues to attract high-income healthcare professionals, further fueling housing demand.

"Housing is one of the greatest needs in America-and Avondale Commons delivers in every way," said Vikram Raya, CEO/CoFounder at Viking Capital. "We're not just offering a real estate investment; we're meeting a market need with long-term staying power."

Built with lifestyle and longevity in mind, Avondale Commons features modern design, premium finishes, resort-style amenities, and direct access to daily conveniences like Starbucks, Sprouts, and major retail and entertainment centers. The project also benefits from a strong rent-to-own delta, ensuring continued demand in a market where homeownership is increasingly out of reach.

From an investor perspective, Avondale Commons offers a compelling opportunity:

16-17% targeted IRR

Preferred equity entry below construction cost

Stabilization expected within 24 months

Bonus depreciation eligible in Year One

Avondale Commons represents Viking Capital's continued commitment to institutional-quality assets in high-growth, supply-constrained markets-offering passive investors a rare combination of timing, location, and long-term value.

To learn more about this investment opportunity visit: https://go.vikingcapllc.com/orgb32j6clw

About Viking Capital

Viking Capital is a private equity real estate firm helping accredited investors build long-term wealth through strategic multifamily investments. Focused on alignment, transparency, and delivering risk-adjusted returns, Viking Capital provides trusted access to institutional-quality opportunities across the U.S.

