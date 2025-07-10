Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
WKN: A412B6 | ISIN: US2057504092 | Ticker-Symbol: GSP0
Tradegate
08.07.25 | 19:37
3,180 Euro
-1,24 % -0,040
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMSTOCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMSTOCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1203,26015:07
3,1003,28014:40
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BRW Trucking, Logistics: Driving Excellence Forward: Tim Comstock Named BRW President

EASTABOGA, AL AND LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / BRW, an industry-leading provider of fully integrated supply chain services, including trucking, logistics, warehousing, and fulfillment, proudly announces the promotion of Tim?Comstock to the role of President. With over 25 years of seasoned experience in transportation operations, Comstock steps into this pivotal position following a distinguished tenure as the current Executive Vice President of Operations.

"Tim's work ethic, unwavering dedication and natural leadership skills have been instrumental to our operational excellence and only sets us up for future growth," said Nate?Haney, CEO of BRW. "Tim exemplifies our core values of innovation, integrity, and excellence and he continues to both impress and inspire others. Promoting him to President is a testament to our trust in his leadership and our belief in his ability to drive BRW's continued success."

Tim Comstock, President of BRW

About Tim Comstock

  • Extensive Industry Expertise: Began his career in 2000 at Mercer Transportation, advancing from Dispatcher to Operations Manager over a 17-year span, managing a fleet of 2,300+ Owner-Operators, Truck Coordinators, OD Permits, International, and Government-specialty teams.

  • Leadership Roles Across the Transportation Industry:

    • Executive Vice President of Operations at BRW (since August?2024)

    • Vice President of Eagle Freight Solutions LLC (2019-2024)

    • Logistics Manager at Peregrine Transportation (2017-2019)

  • Educational and Personal Background: Earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences from Western Kentucky University, where he was a four-year football letterman. Resides in Louisville, Kentucky, with his wife Joella and children Michelle and Tim Jr.

A Vision for BRW's Future
As President, Comstock will lead BRW's team members located across multiple states while driving the company's enterprise strategy. He will enhance operational capabilities throughout all our service offerings of trucking, logistics, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Mike?White, CSO of BRW, praised Comstock's promotion, stating, "Tim's operational expertise and customer-focus drive results. As President, he will be pivotal in advancing BRW's mission to deliver unmatched logistics, warehousing, and freight solutions."

For more information about BRW, visit BRWnow.com

About BRW
BRW, headquartered in Eastaboga, Alabama, is a true partner, solving customers' most complex supply chain challenges by delivering unequaled service and fully integrated trucking, logistics, warehousing and fulfillment solutions nationwide. With operations spanning Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and Florida, BRW employs over 300 employees and manages over 175 tractors, more than 700 trailers, and warehouses totaling over 1.7 million square feet. BRW operations are ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certified and the company is committed to moving the supply chain forward by providing unequaled solutions driven by integrity, innovation, and excellence. Learn more at BRWnow.com.

For More Information:
Misty Skinner
VP of Marketing, PR & Company Culture
(256) 310-6837
misty.skinner@brwnow.com

SOURCE: BRW Trucking, Logistics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/driving-excellence-forward-tim-comstock-named-brw-president-1047102

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
