Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
FencePro Reaffirms Commitment to American-Made Materials and Stable Pricing Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Jacksonville-based fencing company stands firm on affordability while supporting local suppliers across wood, vinyl, chain link, and aluminum products.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / In response to growing concerns over international trade instability and rising material costs, FencePro of Jacksonville has announced its continued commitment to using American-made fencing materials-while keeping its prices unchanged. The company sources all wood, vinyl, chain link, and aluminum fencing from trusted local and regional suppliers throughout Florida and the Southeast.

American-Made Black Aluminum Fence Installation

American-Made Black Aluminum Fence Installation
Two-rail domestic aluminum fence installed in Jacksonville Florida.

FencePro's decision stands in stark contrast to a trend of price hikes across the home improvement industry, where volatility in global supply chains has led many contractors to pass increased costs on to customers. By focusing on locally sourced, U.S.-made materials, FencePro has been able to maintain both product quality and price stability for fence installations throughout greater Jacksonville.

"We want our customers to know they can still afford a great-looking, long-lasting fence without worrying about sudden price increases," said a Damen Sprague from FencePro. "We've built strong relationships with local suppliers over the years, and that's paying off now more than ever."

FencePro installs a wide variety of residential and commercial fencing, including privacy wood fences, low-maintenance and HOA-friendly vinyl, secure chain link, and decorative aluminum. All materials are selected for durability, aesthetic appeal, and compliance with Florida building codes.

"At a time when a lot of companies are reacting to tariffs and shortages by cutting corners, we're doubling down on quality and transparency," Mr. Sprague added. "American-made means better control over the supply chain-and better peace of mind for our customers."

About FencePro
FencePro is a locally owned and operated fencing contractor serving Jacksonville and surrounding Northeast Florida communities. Specializing in wood, vinyl, chain link, and aluminum fencing, FencePro takes pride in offering high-quality, American-made materials with professional installation and transparent pricing.

Contact Information
Damen Sprague
Owner
sales@fenceprojax.com
(904) 538-0627

.

SOURCE: FencePro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/fencepro-reaffirms-commitment-to-american-made-materials-and-stable-pr-1047406

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
