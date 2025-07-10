KONET Announces Strategic Partnership to Expand Zk Identity Infrastructure

- zk-based DID authentication to be integrated into KON Wallet, VEXK, and KONET Mainnet

- Accelerating real-world Web3 adoption in Korea and Vietnam

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / KONET, a global blockchain mainnet project, has announced a strategic partnership with zkPass, a zero-knowledge identity technology company, to enhance its Web3 user authentication systems. Through this collaboration, KONET will integrate zk-based authentication across its ecosystem in phases.

The integration will bring privacy-preserving login, KYC, and on-chain credential functionality into KONET's infrastructure, enabling a safer and more user-centric Web3 environment.

Integrated Services Across the KONET Ecosystem

* KON Wallet: KONET's main wallet, linked with account-based zk authentication

* VEXK Exchange: KONET-based exchange, implementing privacy-preserving KYC

* KONET Mainnet: EVM-compatible mainnet, supporting verifiable credentials via smart contracts

zk-Based Web3 Infrastructure Built by KONET

Using zkPass's zk-SNARKs technology, KONET will introduce the following capabilities:

* zk-based login: Log in with a wallet without revealing identity

* Privacy-preserving KYC: Meet legal requirements without exposing personal data

* Smart contract credential integration: Validate external credentials on-chain

With these features, KONET aims to implement a next-generation authentication infrastructure that meets the demands of privacy, compliance, and on-chain security-all built natively on its mainnet.

Real-World Expansion Strategy

KONET is focused not just on technical experiments, but on practical Web3 applications. The partnership will focus on real-world implementations, particularly in Korea and Vietnam:

* DID registration and verification infrastructure for tourists

* Identity verification systems integrated with local transportation and services

* Trusted identity layers for public and private Web3 platforms

Technical Strengths of the KONET Mainnet

KONET operates on its own EVM-compatible public mainnet, featuring:

* Over 8.4 million total transactions

* More than 1.26 million unique wallet addresses

* On-chain reward distribution via PoSDAO consensus

* Multi-chain scalability and opcode optimization

* Integration with major global CEXs such as Bybit, Gate.io, and GOPAX

This partnership marks a major step in KONET's evolution toward building a trusted zk-based identity infrastructure, significantly enhancing the security, usability, and practicality of Web3 services built on KONET.

