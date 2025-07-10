Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ORIGYN Foundation: ORIGYN Launches ICRC7/ICRC37: A New Era for NFTs on the Internet Computer

NEUCHÂTEL, CH / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / ORIGYN, the leading Real-World Asset (RWA) protocol on the Internet Computer (ICP), is proud to announce the launch of its open-source implementation of the ICRC7/ICRC37 NFT standard , setting a new benchmark for certified digital ownership on-chain.

ORIGYN NEW NFT STANDARD

ORIGYN NEW NFT STANDARD
ORIGYN NEW NFT STANDARD

This release makes NFT creation, ownership, and verification easier, faster, and more secure bridging the gap between real-world assets and blockchain technology.

"What if certifying a luxury watch or an original painting was as easy as clicking a link? With ICRC7/ICRC37, we're not just imagining it, we're delivering it," said Karolina Glusek, President of the ORIGYN Foundation. "This is a critical milestone for the Internet Computer ecosystem and the broader Web3 movement."

Why This Matters

While many NFT solutions today suffer from limitations, high gas fees, central points of failure, or lack of real-world utility, ORIGYN's ICRC7/ICRC37 implementation introduces a modular, open-source NFT infrastructure designed for real-world use cases :

  • Certified transaction history: Every NFT on ORIGYN carries an immutable, verifiable on-chain history.

  • Tamper-proof ownership: Authenticity is guaranteed through certified responses and advanced access controls.

  • Instant minting and transfer: NFTs can now be distributed via simple QR codes or links: perfect for events, luxury retail, and art.

Key Features

The implementation consists of three core components:

  • Core NFT Canister: Full ICRC7/ICRC37 compliance, integrated with ICRC3 for traceable transaction history and certified operations.

  • Storage Canister: Optimized for performance with stable memory, asset caching, and certified file hosting.

  • Tools & Docs: A complete developer starter kit with command-line tools, example collections, and comprehensive documentation.

Everything is modular, developers and brands can use just what they need.

Real-World Applications

This new standard has been purpose-built for practical use cases:

  • Luxury Brands can issue tamper-proof certificates of authenticity for watches, jewelry, or collectibles.

  • Artists & Galleries can mint digital certificates tied to physical works, instantly, securely, and permanently.

  • Events & Festivals can issue NFT tickets that double as digital passes or exclusive access tokens.

Open to All

The implementation is fully open-source and community-driven. Developers are encouraged to fork, test, contribute, or build on top of the foundation ORIGYN has created.

Start Building : github.com/ORIGYN-SA/nft

Join the Discussion : DFINITY Forum Post

About ORIGYN

ORIGYN is the most advanced RWA protocol dedicated to certifying the world's most valuable assets: luxury watches, fine art, gold, and more through tamper-proof, NFT-based digital certificates on the Internet Computer. Governed by a decentralized community, ORIGYN bridges the physical and digital worlds with trust, transparency, and security at its core.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

origyn.com

Contact Information

Tom Fraczak
Marketing Manager
tom@origyn.ch

.

SOURCE: ORIGYN Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/origyn-launches-icrc7%2ficrc37-a-new-era-for-nfts-on-the-internet-compu-1047554

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.