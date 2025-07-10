New Runa Shop offers flexible, mobile-optimized, no-code infrastructure that empowers businesses to launch branded gift card marketplaces in 24 hours

As global demand for gift cards surges, Runa, the leading global infrastructure powering modern payouts, today unveiled Runa Shop, a white-label commerce solution that makes launching gift card marketplaces fast and simple. In only 24 hours, businesses can leverage Runa Shop to launch a fully-branded, modern gift card marketplace built to scale-no coding required. Featuring more than 5,000 popular merchant options, Runa Shop offers multiple use cases spanning from building customer and employee engagement to boosting sales and revenue.

"Most gift card storefront solutions are riddled with an abundance of inconvenient and inefficient pain points-taking months to stand up, requiring businesses to jump through hoops to make adjustments, and presenting lackluster user experiences that still result in sub-optimal conversion rates," said Aron Alexander, Founder and CEO, Runa. "We broke the retrofitted, outdated mold and specifically built infrastructure that transforms how quickly businesses can go live with revenue-ready storefronts. Our partners can bypass legacy challenges by self-managing and adapting their marketplaces with minimal friction and maximum speed-no coding or waiting required. And we take on the expensive program risks like compliance, liability, and payment processing so they don't have to."

For incentive, rewards and cashback programs building or refreshing their storefronts, Runa Shop drives conversions with real-time cashback and intelligent marketing capabilities. Serving as a modern engine that boosts customer engagement, loyalty and satisfaction, Runa Shop provides smoother user experiences while unlocking new revenue opportunities and converting traffic to sales almost instantly. Businesses can also tap Runa Shop to transform and strengthen employee relationships through rewards that resonate and increase engagement. Runa Shop also creates a direct revenue stream for brands selling their own gift cards.

Additional key features made possible through Runa Shop include:

Mobile-optimized storefronts for easy, on-the-go purchases.

Customers can shop anytime, anywhere, with zero friction. Purchases may include multiple cards and denominations in a single, smooth transaction. Hassle-free payments. Runa Shop offers this seamless checkout on a global scale via payment options such as credit, debit, PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Currency support is available in USD, GBP, EUR, CAD, and more.

Personalized and expansive shopping experiences. Runa Shop puts the right gift in the right hands through intelligent, cart suggestions that inspire last minute add-ons. These tailored add-on suggestions turn passive browsing into action-driving basket value and higher revenue. Customizable product categories make it easy for each user to explore, discover and purchase gift cards that matter to them.

. Runa Shop puts the right gift in the right hands through intelligent, cart suggestions that inspire last minute add-ons. These tailored add-on suggestions turn passive browsing into action-driving basket value and higher revenue. Customizable product categories make it easy for each user to explore, discover and purchase gift cards that matter to them. Promotions that perform. Through data-informed retargeting at checkout, Runa Shop intelligently predicts customer behavior to boost conversions through targeted marketing campaigns. With access to real-time performance insights, businesses can ensure marketplaces are optimized and competitive.

"Partnering with Runa to build our white-label gift card marketplace has been a game changer," said Natalia Selezneva, Product Manager, TopCashBack US. "Their technology is not only innovative-it's intuitive, scalable, and far beyond what we imagined was possible. The Runa team brought our vision to life with speed, precision, and true collaboration. We're thrilled with what we've built together and even more excited for what's next."

Runa is building the infrastructure modern businesses rely on to move money with precision and scale. To learn more, visit runa.io/products/runa-shop.

About Runa

Runa is rewriting the rules of payouts and building what comes next.

We're the global fintech powering seamless value exchange, giving businesses the tools to grow faster, reach further, and turn every payout into something more.

With a single API, Runa unlocks instant access to over 5 billion consumers in 190 countries. Cards, wallets, bank accounts, digital rewards-you name it, the funds flow fast, friction-free, and fully embedded into any experience. No borders. No friction. Just possibilities unlocked.

Based in London and New York with a global team at the helm, Runa is backed by investors like Element Ventures, CommerzVentures, Clocktower Ventures, Volution Capital, 13Books Capital, and SAP.

Let's go further at runa.io

