watchTowr, the cybersecurity company redefining External Attack Surface Management (EASM), today announced the appointment of Ryan Dewhurst as Head of Threat Intelligence. Dewhurst, an award-winning cybersecurity expert, researcher, and founder of multiple high-impact projects, brings over 15 years of experience to the watchTowr team.

"Threat intelligence is at its best when it drives fast, confident, and actionable decisions," said Dewhurst. "watchTowr already delivers vulnerability and exploit intelligence at a pace most teams only aspire to, rapidly identifying and reproducing emerging vulnerabilities to enable organizations to get ahead of in-the-wild exploitation. My role is to inject even more speed, precision, and insight into that engine, fueling the watchTowr Platform with the intel needed to capture the latest attacker tactics and techniques and translate that into what's truly exploitable. This is all about giving watchTowr customers the upper hand against ransomware gangs and APTs who are betting they can move faster than defenders. The watchTowr team have consistently proven that bet wrong, and I look forward to continuing to beat the odds."

The watchTowr Platform consistently analyzes, reproduces, and operationalizes emerging threats faster than anyone in the industry, allowing customers to rapidly detect and react before in-the-wild exploitation occurs. Rapid response is more than a competitive edge it's a necessity in today's threat landscape, where sophisticated attackers race to exploit new vulnerabilities in as little as four hours and often before organizations even know they exist.

In his new role, Dewhurst will lead the continued evolution of watchTowr's Proactive Threat Intelligence capabilities, with a focus on uncovering and analyzing novel attacker tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) and vulnerabilities faster than ever before. He will track activity from nation-state actors, APT groups, and ransomware gangs to rapidly translate emerging threats into validated, actionable insights within watchTowr's Automated Red Teaming capabilities. Dewhurst's work will directly enhance watchTowr's ability to rapidly react to threat landscape shifts, arming defenders with the context and speed needed to stay ahead of adversaries.

These intelligence streams will feed into watchTowr's advanced threat intelligence engine, including Attacker Eye, its proprietary global honeypot network a telemetry-enabled system of realistic enterprise environments spanning cloud and edge infrastructure. By continuously capturing real-world attacker behavior, including zero-day and N-day exploitation and post-exploitation tactics, this data powers watchTowr Instinct, a predictive engine trained to forecast which vulnerabilities are most likely to be weaponized at scale. With faster, consistently accurate prioritization, this significantly extends the edge watchTowr offers its customers, often identifying and responding to threats hours or days before public recognition.

"Ryan brings deep technical expertise and a strategic mindset to watchTowr at a critical moment," said Benjamin Harris, CEO and Founder, watchTowr. "As we double down on rapid reaction, his proven track record and leadership will help us move even faster, turning raw threat intelligence and real-world attacker data we see through our global honeypots into smarter, earlier warnings with watchTowr Instinct. It's all about helping defenders accurately identify, validate, and prioritize the exposures that matter most at a speed that's unmatched in the industry, and Ryan's going to play a big role in that."

From launching one of the world's most widely used security training platforms, Damn Vulnerable Web App (DVWA), to building and selling WPScan, a WordPress vulnerability scanner acquired by Automattic, Dewhurst has a proven track record of vulnerability and threat research. Most recently, Dewhurst launched two intelligence platforms: CyberAlerts.io, a real-time cybersecurity news and vulnerability aggregator, and KEVIntel, a curated database of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs) that has been recognized for identifying and enriching KEVs faster than many government and commercial feeds.

