TP Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Secure Innovation

Frost & Sullivan recognizes TP's AI-powered cybersecurity innovation, market leadership, and customer trust in safeguarding digital customer experiences across high-risk sectors.

SAN ANTONIO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that TP has been awarded the 2025 North American Company of the Year Recognition in the customer experience management industry for its outstanding achievements in advanced cybersecurity innovation, risk mitigation, and customer protection. This recognition highlights TP's consistent leadership in building a secure CX ecosystem that leverages proprietary AI technology to protect sensitive data, enhance digital trust, and deliver operational efficiency in a high-risk digital environment.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. TP excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align AI-driven cybersecurity innovation with client needs while executing programs with precision, scalability, and resilience.

"The company's cybersecurity strategy prioritizes real-time monitoring, rapid response, and automation. Its system detects unauthorized changes within an average of two minutes and mitigates them in less than 15 minutes. This level of responsiveness prevents service disruptions and ensures business continuity, a critical factor for clients relying on TP's secure environment," said Sebastian Menutti, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on digital innovation and secure-by-design operations, TP has shown its ability to lead in an increasingly complex threat landscape. The company's commitment to proactive threat intelligence, compliance rigor, and real-time monitoring enables it to support mission-critical operations across regulated sectors, such as finance, healthcare, and retail.

Innovation remains central to TP's approach. Its proprietary solution, TP Protect, is an advanced monitoring framework that leverages AI and machine learning to detect unauthorized keystrokes, data modification attempts, and fraudulent behavior in real time. This system is seamlessly integrated into the company's broader, AI-powered threat detection ecosystem. "At TP, we are proud to take a rigorous and holistic approach to security through our advanced frameworks, intelligent automation and by fostering a security-first culture," said Christian Muus, Global CISO at TP. "The Frost & Sullivan report recognizes TP as a trusted partner in security because of our proprietary solutions, proactive approach to cybersecurity, and ability to adapt quickly to evolving cyber threats."

TP's unwavering commitment to customer protection reinforces its market position. By streamlining threat detection and response processes, enhancing fraud prevention across high-risk verticals, and fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness, the company continuously delivers high-value outcomes. TP's collaborative approach-working alongside business process outsourcing (BPO) peers and regulatory bodies-has helped shape stronger cybersecurity practices across the entire CX management ecosystem.

Frost & Sullivan commends TP for setting a new benchmark in secure CX leadership. The company's focus on AI innovation, strategic collaboration, and customer-centric protection continues to influence the best practices across the industry, ensuring that clients can operate securely at scale in a digital-first world.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Cybersecurity Leadership Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in risk management, customer confidence, and competitive differentiation. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are redefining cybersecurity practices through innovation and operational excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

