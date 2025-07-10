First company in the world to produce 100% carbon-neutral e-Fuel from air and off-grid renewable power

Prometheus Fuels (Prometheus), the company making low-cost carbon-neutral fuels from direct air capture and renewable electricity, today announced it has reached commercial readiness for its proprietary e-Fuel production system. The company's Titan Forge Alpha prototype has successfully integrated a full-scale 50-cell Faraday Reactor validating its core technology at TRL 9, the highest benchmark for real-world deployment and system maturity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250710099048/en/

Prometheus Fuels' Titan Forge Alpha prototype has successfully integrated a full-scale 50-cell Faraday Reactor validating its core technology at TRL 9, the highest benchmark for real-world deployment and system maturity. With this milestone, Prometheus becomes the only company capable of producing low-cost carbon-neutral e-Fuel using direct air capture (DAC) and intermittent renewable energy, fully off-grid.

With this milestone, Prometheus becomes the only company capable of producing low-cost carbon-neutral e-Fuel using direct air capture (DAC) and intermittent renewable energy, fully off-grid. The company also stands apart from other e-fuel producers in not needing subsidies or hydrogen. Its Titan Forge Alpha plant, the world's first operational DAC synthetic fuel facility, is already generating e-methanol from air and solar power.

Next up: Titan Fuel Forge One, the company's first commercial-scale fuel production system. It will use the same proven stack architecture and kick off a new era of production for Prometheus. To date, the company has pre-sold more than 11 million tons of e-Fuel to be delivered over the next decade, reflecting strong demand from global energy buyers and deep market confidence in the company's technology.

The Faraday Reactor, a hydrocarbon electrolyzer that converts CO2 from an integrated DAC tower directly to fuel, is core to Prometheus' system. Designed to operate on variable power inputs, the system thrives in remote, off-grid environments where wind and solar energy are abundant, unlocking low-cost, distributed fuel production at a global scale.

"This milestone marks a turning point, not just for Prometheus, but for the future of energy," said Rob McGinnis, founder and CEO of Prometheus. "We've invented and built an integrated DAC and fuel synthesis system that captures carbon from the air, runs on renewable energy, and produces e-Fuels that cost less than fossil at scale. It's the kind of innovation that doesn't just move the needle, it resets the standard. After years of development and validation, we're now ready to scale and meet the world's growing demand for energy."

As AI workloads surge and data centers multiply, demand is rising for reliable, around-the-clock clean power. Solar is now the cheapest form of energy in the world, but its full potential has been limited by challenges in capture, transport, and storage. Batteries and grid infrastructure can't fully solve the problem especially in remote, fast-growing, or under-connected regions.

Prometheus' patented technology turns cheap, abundant solar power into carbon-neutral fuel that works as firm, dispatchable baseload energy. It can be stored indefinitely, delivered anywhere without new transmission lines, and used to stabilize grids, power AI and data centers, and fuel global demand for steady, low-cost clean energy.

"We knew we had to be able to beat fossil fuels on cost from the beginning and that's what we've achieved," McGinnis added. "We don't need subsidies, we don't need hydrogen, we don't need biogenic point-source CO2, and we don't need the grid. We can turn the lowest cost energy in the world from solar in the best locations into liquid fuels that can meet the fast-growing need for new power. We're ready to scale to meet real demand."

The company's core technology is patent-protected and has undergone third-party technical validation in preparation for full-scale commercial deployment. To see a demo of Prometheus fuel powering the company's 1968 Mustang Fastback, the "Promethean Stang," visit: https://bit.ly/Promethean-Stang-Reveal. To learn more about Prometheus visit: https://prometheusfuels.com/.

About Prometheus Fuels

Prometheus is the global leader in carbon-neutral fuels made from direct air capture and renewable electricity to power AI data centers, factories, ships, vehicles, and aircraft. The company's patented technology produces fuel at fossil fuel prices without subsidies, transforming energy production. Designed to run off-grid, Prometheus offers a scalable source of new power, transforming intermittent renewable energy into firm dispatchable 24/7 power, anywhere it is needed. Backed by top-tier investors including Maersk, BMW, Y Combinator, Paul Graham, Jaan Tallinn, John and Patrick Collison, Garrett Camp, and Tom Preston-Werner, Prometheus is redefining the future of energy. Learn more at prometheusfuels.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250710099048/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Nickell Communications for Prometheus Fuels: prometheus@nickellcommunications.com