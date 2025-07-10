New publication examines what the PEFCR and France's Environmental Cost Framework mean for the apparel and footwear industry

Cascale, the global nonprofit alliance advancing collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry, and Worldly, the leading sustainability data and analytics platform for the consumer goods industry, today released a new policy deep dive: One Market, Two Systems What PEFCR and France's Environmental Cost Mean for Apparel Footwear.

This publication explores two emerging regulatory frameworks: the EU Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules (PEFCR) for apparel and footwear, and France's Environmental Cost (Coût Environnemental). Both are poised to shape product-level environmental disclosures across Europe, with far-reaching implications for brands, manufacturers, and suppliers seeking to align with growing sustainability expectations and compliance requirements.

"Product-level disclosure is fast becoming a business imperative," said Elisabeth von Reitzenstein, senior director of policy and public affairs at Cascale. "As Coordinator of the PEFCR Technical Secretariat since 2019, Cascale has helped shape a methodology grounded in industry realities and scientific evidence, and this deep dive brings much-needed clarity to help members anticipate regulatory change, understand new data requirements, and prepare for credible, data-driven claims."

JR Siegel, vice president of sustainability, Worldly, added, "Primary data provides businesses the clearest view of their supply chain impacts and helps them prepare for regulations like PEFCR and France's Environmental Cost. Together with Cascale, Worldly is committed to helping companies understand, disclose, and reduce the environmental impacts associated with their products."

The deep dive explains how both frameworks build on life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies and where they diverge in scope and intent. While the PEFCR is positioned to support EU-wide initiatives such as the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) and Green Claims Directive, France's national framework introduces additional product- and brand-level considerations aimed at addressing overproduction and fast fashion.

The publication also outlines the strategic implications of dual frameworks, offering recommendations on how companies can prepare by leveraging existing tools and aligning global supply chain systems. Practical recommendations include:

How to assess product and supply chain data readiness

How tools like the Higg Index and Worldly's Product Impact Calculator support alignment with both frameworks

How to reduce future disruption by preparing now for product-level environmental disclosures

This release marks the latest in a series of joint policy deep dives from Cascale and Worldly, following previous reports on the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D), IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, and key trends in corporate supply chain responsibility for APAC. It reflects the two organizations' shared commitment to enabling credible, aligned, and scalable solutions across the consumer goods value chain and keeping members updated on regulatory developments.

Download the Full Report Today

Get expert analysis, regulatory comparisons, and actionable recommendations to prepare your business for product-level environmental disclosure in the EU and French markets.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people. LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube

ABOUT WORLDLY

Worldly is the leading sustainability data and analytics platform for the consumer goods industry, empowering brands, retailers, and suppliers to turn primary data into strategic business action. Trusted by a network of over 40,000 global customers across apparel, footwear, home furnishings, outdoor sporting goods, and more, Worldly provides deep visibility into environmental and social impact-from carbon and water to chemicals and labor-at the product, facility, and value chain level.

Built on industry-leading standards including Cascale's Higg Index tools, exclusively available on Worldly, and connected with partners like ZDHC and Bluesign, Worldly transforms raw data into actionable intelligence that helps companies reduce risk, boost operational efficiency, meet evolving compliance and regulatory requirements, and accelerate measurable impact. With the largest global network of engaged manufacturers and the most comprehensive library of materials and product impact data, Worldly enables businesses to lead with transparency, resilience, and accountability.

www.worldly.io

