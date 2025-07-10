Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced the addition of market data connectivity to Bruce ATS, a new overnight trading venue operated by Bruce Markets LLC, to expand TNS' 24x5 US equities trading capabilities and reinforce its commitment to delivering comprehensive, global access to emerging exchange venues.

TNS is now delivering Bruce ATS market data via its secure, low-latency infrastructure, providing reliable access for global clients.

"By adding Bruce ATS to our market data portfolio, we're helping firms in overseas markets trade US equities during non-traditional trading hours," said Jeff Mezger, Vice President of Product Management at TNS. "With increasing demand for US equities data from Asia and other global regions, our low-latency delivery and 24x5 support model ensures that clients get the reliable, real-time access they need to stay competitive."

TNS' global backbone enables seamless delivery of US market data into Asia, addressing growing interest from firms looking to trade US equities during Asian market hours. Coupled with TNS' 24x7x365 support model, this new connectivity gives trading firms the reach and resiliency required for modern round-the-clock trading.

Bruce ATS, leveraging Nasdaq's market technology and data distribution capabilities, is actively expanding its reach. To support this growth, Bruce ATS is seeking partnerships with firms that have strong retail broker networks such as TNS. With its established relationships across the retail brokerage community, TNS is uniquely positioned to help meet this growing market demand.

Bruce ATS joins a robust lineup of 24x5 market venues supported by TNS, including Blue Ocean ATS, which operates from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. EDT. These partnerships position TNS at the forefront of overnight trading and market data delivery, giving traders the tools to act on opportunities outside the traditional US exchange hours.

"Expanding our market data reach through TNS is a natural step in scaling Bruce ATS to meet growing global demand," said Jason Wallach, CEO of Bruce ATS. "TNS' robust infrastructure and extensive broker-dealer relationships give us a direct path to firms eager to access US equities during extended trading hours."

TNS brings together over 5,000 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. This includes TNS Market Data Services, the only vendor agnostic turnkey solution for global market data. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia and Malaysia.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters in the USA and offices across Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that can significantly help reduce the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms 'going direct.' Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250710914595/en/

Contacts:

For more information please contact:

Lorna Kiewert/Amanda Guse

Finn Partners

+1 312-766-5508

TNS@FinnPartners.com

Or

Clare Cockroft/Sarah Chapman

TNS

+1 703-814-8065

pr@tnsi.com