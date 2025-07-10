Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
WKN: A0J3YT | ISIN: CH0025751329 | Ticker-Symbol: LTEC
Xetra
07.07.25 | 14:02
79,04 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,3881,4416:09
81,3681,4616:08
10.07.2025 15:14 Uhr
134 Leser
Logitech Recognized by Newsweek for People and Planet Efforts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Logitech Blog

This year, Logitech was recognized by Newsweek in three different categories for its people and planet efforts: World's Greenest Companies 2025, America's Best Employers for Diversity 2025, and America's Best Workplaces for Women 2025.

World's Greenest Companies 2025

Newsweek vetted over 8,000 publicly listed companies based on greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation and sustainability data disclosure commitments and recognized Logitech as one of the top 750 greenest companies globally across 26 countries.

The key to Logitech's journey lies in its dedication to designing with sustainability in mind. This collectively-shared approach across the company encourages teams to consider product design decisions that minimize waste, improve environmental impact, and prioritize longevity, leading to carbon footprint reductions and enhanced circular solutions.

America's Best Employers for Diversity and Best Workplaces for Women 2025

Additionally, Logitech was recognized as one of America's best employers for diversity and for women based on carefully evaluated public data, professional HR insights, millions of reviews and hundreds of thousands of employee surveys. This is a testament to the work culture at Logitech and the work the company has done to promote gender equity and inclusion in the workplace.

"We're honored to be recognized by Newsweek," said Elaine Laird, Head of People & Culture at Logitech. "As a global business, we believe bringing together people with different perspectives, skills, and ideas drives innovation breakthroughs and helps us meet diverse customer needs. Equality and the environment is a core value and critical to the culture at Logitech - in every part of the world."

Thank you Newsweek for recognizing Logitech's people and planet efforts.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/logitech-recognized-by-newsweek-for-people-and-planet-efforts-1047591

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
