Every month, the Design Awards celebrate innovative agencies and their remarkable work that makes a significant mark in branding, digital experiences, and visual storytelling.

Chosen by a panel of industry professionals worldwide, these winning entries showcase the craft, intention, and originality that set standout brands apart in crowded markets.

The winners of the Best Design Awards in July 2025 are:

Best Website Design : Debrief Agency for crafting Majeli Vassart Properties' luxurious site with fullscreen cinematic photography and minimalist structure.





: Debrief Agency for crafting Majeli Vassart Properties' luxurious site with fullscreen cinematic photography and minimalist structure. Best Logo Design: Longhouse Branding & Marketing for reimagining PumpWell Water Solutions' identity with an integrated droplet icon and modern typography.





Longhouse Branding & Marketing for reimagining PumpWell Water Solutions' identity with an integrated droplet icon and modern typography. Best Print Design: Madlow Studio for designing a bold, tactile business card that uses gloss finishes, vivid color, and dual logotypes for style and technical range.





Madlow Studio for designing a bold, tactile business card that uses gloss finishes, vivid color, and dual logotypes for style and technical range. Best App Design: Andre Magracia for developing Sneakpeak's stripped-back app that entices users with its black-and-white UI and frictionless drop countdowns.





Andre Magracia for developing Sneakpeak's stripped-back app that entices users with its black-and-white UI and frictionless drop countdowns. Best Packaging Design: Creative Subs for creating Temptation Juice's myth-inspired packaging system with geometric patterns and solid color blocks.





Creative Subs for creating Temptation Juice's myth-inspired packaging system with geometric patterns and solid color blocks. Best Video Design: Alixe Lobato for producing a dynamic showreel that fuses realistic 3D, glitch edits, and real-life visuals into a versatile motion showcase.

Interested participants are welcome to submit a project to the next Design Awards or explore more award-winning creations that are setting new standards for design excellence.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

