Globalstar's mobile satellite system maintained coverage across Spain and Portugal during recent power outage

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, today announces the execution of definitive agreements with Telecom Castilla-La Mancha, S.A. ("Telecom CLM") to expand the Alcazar Teleport in Castilla La Mancha, Spain, with additional ground station antennas and associated infrastructure. These further investments will support Globalstar's launch and operation of its previously announced third-generation mobile satellite services network, the C-3 System.

With today's announced expansion, Globalstar will effectively double the size of its existing footprint at the Alcazar Teleport by adding three new tracking antennas and supporting infrastructure. This upgrade strengthens the foundation of Globalstar's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation and will support a wide range of next-generation mobile satellite services for hundreds of millions of people across Europe, meeting growing demand for resilient, uninterrupted connectivity.

"The global expansion of our ground infrastructure to support our next-generation C-3 System now stretches to Europe to include the Alcazar Teleport, an essential facility to Globalstar's provision of service throughout the region," said L. Barbee Ponder, General Counsel Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. "We are pleased to grow our important partnership with Telecom CLM. Globalstar maintained service continuity during the recent power outages that affected both Spain and Portugal, supporting critical communications capabilities even when mobile terrestrial networks were offline."

Recent widespread power outages affecting parts of Spain and Portugal highlighted the need for dependable communications alternatives. While terrestrial mobile networks were offline, Globalstar's satellite network remained fully operational, providing uninterrupted service to its users.

"Telecom CLM is proud to support this significant enhancement effort," said Wenceslao Sánchez de la Peña, Director of Telecom CLM. "As more sectors rely on satellite for safety, tracking, and data continuity, it's vital to work with a partner like Globalstar that consistently delivers reliable and resilient infrastructure."

Alcazar represents a further step in a significant expansion of Globalstar's ground infrastructure. Reinforcing ground station capabilities in Spain underpins Globalstar's strategic initiative to bring next-generation mobile satellite connectivity to the world.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter easily, quickly, securely, and affordably offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company's low Earth orbit ("LEO") satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar's Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, terrestrial spectrum offer carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar's XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation Internet of Things ("IoT") hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.

About Telecom CLM

Telecom CLM is the regional telecommunications operator for Castilla-La Mancha, dedicated to expanding access to cutting-edge technology for citizens and businesses alike. The company offers a broad portfolio of services, including neutral operator; television and broadcasting; rural broadband; emergency and critical networks; telecommunications engineering and consulting; IoT solutions; and customized services. Telecom CLM is committed to infrastructure sharing to reduce environmental impact and lower deployment costs for new and existing operators. In close collaboration with regional administrations, the company supports the strategic and sustainable development of communications networks across the region.

