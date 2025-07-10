Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
WKN: A2JP7Q | ISIN: SE0011281757
Düsseldorf
10.07.25 | 09:32
0,088 Euro
+4,90 % +0,004
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.07.2025 15:30 Uhr
133 Leser
Overseas Event of the Hungary-Serbia Railway Cultural Integration Midsummer Annual Meeting Successfully Held in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8, Hungary, the China Railway Group Limited (CREC) Overseas Event of the Hungary-Serbia Railway Cultural Integration Midsummer Annual Meeting was successfully held at the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest.

Premiere Performance of

This event, jointly organized by CREC, the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music, Eötvös Loránd University, and other institutions, used music as a medium and the railway as a link to bring together government officials, business leaders, academics, and cultural figures from China and Hungary. Through diverse formats such as report releases, cooperation signings, artistic performances, and youth dialogues, the event comprehensively showcased the fruitful achievements of the Hungary-Serbia Railway construction and played a harmonious symphony of people-to-people connectivity between China and Hungary.

Vice-President Fekete Gyula of the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music delivered the welcome address on behalf of the organizers. He highlighted that the Academy has established stable collaborations with prominent Chinese music institutions such as the Central Conservatory of Music and the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. Thanks to the successful construction of the Hungary-Serbia Railway, places once taking weeks by horse-drawn carriage for Liszt to reach are now accessible within hours. He hoped that the special composition created by the Academy's students for this railway would serve as a bond resonating with both Chinese and Hungarian people.

Ambassador Gong Tao of China to Hungary noted that practical cooperation between the two countries has brought tangible benefits to their people. He encouraged more Hungarian friends to experience the unique charm of Chinese culture firsthand and hoped that more Hungarian enterprises in China and Hungarian universities would become envoys of Sino-Hungarian friendship and cultural exchange, ensuring the ship of friendship sails steadily along the "golden channel".

At the event, "Álmainkat Együtt Valósítjuk Meg", co-created by CREC and the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music, was performed in both Chinese and Hungarian at the Academy's concert hall. The bilingual Chinese-Hungarian performance, enriched by the melodious tones of the pentatonic scale, harmonized with the Danube River's shimmering waters outside, painting a cultural picture of the "Iron Silk Road".

Additionally, the "CREC - Eötvös Loránd University Summer Internship Program for Hungarian Students Studying in China" was officially launched, providing Hungarian students an opportunity to gain firsthand experience and understanding of China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728691/image_5032693_40272515.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/overseas-event-of-the-hungary-serbia-railway-cultural-integration-midsummer-annual-meeting-successfully-held-in-budapest-302502454.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
