Lucky Cement's 22. 7 MWh battery is the largest in Pakistan, and the project is now just months away, according to a company executive. From ESS News Lucky Cement, a large producer and exporter of cement in Pakistan, will soon host the country's largest battery energy storage system (BESS), with a 20. 7 MW/22. 7 MWh facility getting an update from leadership. It will be located at its 34 MW captive solar power plant at the Pezu facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Developed with Reon Energy and powered by batteries from China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL), the project marks Pakistan's ...

