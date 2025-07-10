National Comprehensive Cancer Network: New Research in JNCCN Offers Reassurance About Localized Prostate Cancer Prognosis

A study out of Sweden finds that people diagnosed with localized prostate cancer are unlikely to die from the cancer if they are treated according to NCCN Guidelines.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research in the July 2025 issue of JNCCN-Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network finds that for people diagnosed with nonmetastatic low-risk prostate cancer later in life, and treated according to NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), 90% were likely to survive their cancer for their remaining life-expectancy. Of those with nonmetastatic higher-risk cancer and a longer life expectancy, that likelihood was still greater than 65%.

The researchers studied 62,839 people diagnosed with non-metastatic prostate cancer in Sweden between the years 2000-2020. All were placed within a defined risk category, had a life expectancy of more than three years, and were treated according to evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations from the NCCN Guidelines® for Prostate Cancer. Those with low- and intermediate-risk cancer were six times more likely to die of other causes than prostate cancer. Those with high-risk cancer were still twice as likely to die of other causes.

"Our data support adherence to guideline recommendations for treatment of prostate cancer," said lead researcher Pietro Scilipoti, MD, of Uppsala University in Sweden and IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Italy. "If guideline-recommended treatment is used, most people with prostate cancer will live for many years after diagnosis. That includes active surveillance as an excellent treatment strategy for appropriately selected people."

The Gleason score/Grade Group, clinical TNM stage, treatment data, and other information for the study came from the National Prostate Cancer Register (NPCR) of Sweden. Life expectancy at the time of diagnosis was calculated based on age and comorbidity. Date and cause of death were taken from the Cause of Death Register.

"This study offers a big sigh of relief for many men facing a prostate cancer diagnosis," commentedAhmad Shabsigh, MD, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Member of the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Prostate Cancer, who was not involved with this research. "It reveals that with NCCN Guidelines-recommended treatment, you're significantly more likely to die from something else-up to six times more likely, in fact-even if your cancer is high-risk. This holds true even when looking at data from a different healthcare system, like Sweden's. What's truly striking is that for patients with low-risk prostate cancer, many of whom were on active surveillance, the 30-year mortality risk from the cancer itself was only about 11%. It really underscores the power of evidence-based treatment plans and the importance of focusing on a person's overall health, not just their cancer."

To read the entire study, "Long-Term Outcomes After Guideline-Recommended Treatment of Men With Prostate Cancer," visit JNCCN.org.

The NCCN Guidelines for Prostate Cancer are now available in an interactive digital delivery format with advanced search capabilities. Learn more about the new NCCN Guidelines Navigator at NCCN.org/navigator.

For people facing prostate cancer and their loved ones, NCCN offers two NCCN Guidelines for Patients® focused on this disease type, separated into Early and Advanced Stage. An independent study found them to be among the most trustworthy online resources for patients and caregivers, worldwide. They are available for free at NCCN.org/patientguidelines thanks to funding from the NCCN Foundation®.

About JNCCN-Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

More than 25,000 oncologists and other cancer care professionals across the United States read JNCCN-Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. This peer-reviewed, indexed medical journal provides the latest information about innovation in translational medicine, and scientific studies related to oncology health services research, including quality care and value, bioethics, comparative and cost effectiveness, public policy, and interventional research on supportive care and survivorship. JNCCN features updates on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), review articles elaborating on guidelines recommendations, health services research, and case reports highlighting molecular insights in patient care. JNCCN is published by Harborside/BroadcastMed. Visit JNCCN.org. To inquire if you are eligible for a FREE subscription to JNCCN, visit NCCN.org/jnccn/subscribe. Follow JNCCN at x.com/JNCCN.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is marking 30 years as a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

