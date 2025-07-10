Xinhuanet North America: Chinese City Harbin Leverages Winter Games to Build Global Brand

Digital marketing blitz surrounding Asian Winter Games helps northeastern Chinese city attract international tourists and investment

HARBIN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / This northeastern Chinese city has transformed itself from a regional winter destination into a global brand, using a sophisticated digital marketing campaign tied to the Asian Winter Games to attract millions of international visitors and generate billions in tourism revenue.

Harbin Ice and Snow World

The Winter Games provided a natural platform for the city's branding efforts.

Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang Province, deployed a comprehensive social media strategy that generated nearly 10 million impressions across Instagram, Facebook and X, according to city officials. The campaign, which featured 437 posts in multiple languages, attracted nearly 500,000 user interactions and added nearly 30,000 new followers across platforms.

The marketing push coincided with the 9th Asian Winter Games, which the city hosted earlier this year. Tourism officials said the 2024-2025 ice-and-snow season brought 90.4 million visitors to Harbin, generating 137.2 billion yuan ($19 billion) in tourism revenue-increases of 9.7% and 16.6% respectively from the previous year. International visitors surged 94.2%.

The digital offensive included 60 professionally produced YouTube videos showcasing Harbin's winter attractions, accumulating 52,000 views and 425 watch hours. The city's Instagram account ranked among China's top three cities for communication power from January to March 2025, according to the China City Social Media Communication Power Index.

Harbin has earned recognition as a "Leading City in International Communication Innovation" and ranked 11th among mainland Chinese cities in international communication influence.

Central to Harbin's appeal is its unique cultural blend. Located at the crossroads of Chinese, Russian and European influences, the city features distinctive architecture and cultural traditions that differentiate it from other Chinese destinations. The city's signature Ice and Snow World attracted 3.56 million visitors during its 68-day run.

The marketing campaign built on domestic enthusiasm for Harbin that Chinese social media users dubbed "Harbin Fever." City officials said they successfully channeled this domestic momentum into international markets through strategic event programming and multilingual content.

Industry observers note that Harbin's success could serve as a model for other Chinese cities seeking to build international recognition. The city's approach combined authentic cultural content with professional digital marketing techniques, creating sustained engagement across both Chinese and international social media platforms.

Harbin plans to expand their global branding efforts, developing new ways to showcase the city's winter attractions and cultural heritage to international audiences. The city's geographic position as China's northernmost provincial capital provides natural advantages for winter tourism.

The campaign's success comes as China's tourism industry rebounds from pandemic-related disruptions and cities compete for international visitors and investment. Harbin's digital-first approach and focus on authentic cultural content offer insights into effective international city branding in the social media age.

