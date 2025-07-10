Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
10.07.2025 15:48 Uhr
SLOVAKIA TRAVEL: WORLD EXPO IN JAPAN: Common exhibition space surpasses one million visitors

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The exhibition space in which the Slovak exhibition is located has reached a breakthrough milestone: it has surpassed the one-millionth visitor mark. Slovakia is presented in the Common C exhibition hall, which is among the most popular at the expo. In addition to our country, 10 other countries are housed in the common exhibition space - Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, San Marino, Ukraine, Israel, Gabon, Guatemala, Panama and Uruguay.

"The World Expo is an exceptional platform for presenting countries. We present the specifics and unique features of Slovakia to visitors with our national exposition, thus arousing their curiosity and significantly supporting inbound tourism. The more than a million people who have come to our shared exhibition space clearly says that Slovakia is presenting itself effectively on the distant Asian market with visible results of the promotion on an international scale," saidMatej Fekete, Director General of the national tourism promotion organisation SLOVAKIA TRAVEL.

To celebrate the success of the one-millionth visitor to the Common C Hall, where Slovakia is located, the individual countries prepared a special event accessible to everyone. The morning programme was focused on children, who through drawing and colouring could explore the diversity of countries in a playful way. The afternoon was devoted to activities for adults in the form of a fun quiz and testing knowledge about the countries, including Slovakia, which are located together with Slovakia in the shared hall.

"We are very pleased to have surpassed the millionth visitor mark in Common C Hall, where our Slovak exhibition is located. This is proof that Slovakia is visible at the World Expo and has a significant international impact in terms of positive promotion of the country," concluded Michaela Kovacicová, Commissioner General of the Slovak participation at the EXPO Osaka World Expo.

SLOVAKIA TRAVEL is a national organisation for the promotion of tourism in Slovakia. Its primary task is the development of tourism on the domestic and foreign markets.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-expo-in-japan-common-exhibition-space-surpasses-one-million-visitors-302502475.html

