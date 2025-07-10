Meet the 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge Finalists Who Are "Reimagining What's Possible"

Originally published on 3M News Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / 3M and Discovery Education have announced the finalists for the 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge, spotlighting 10 students aged 11 to 14 who identified an everyday problem and offered a scientific solution. Their proposals span robotics, home improvement, automotive, safety, AR/VR, and climate technology.?

As the nation's premier middle school science competition, the annual 3M Young Scientist Challenge invites students in grades 5-8 to compete for an exclusive mentorship with a 3M scientist, a $25,000 grand prize, and the title of "America's Top Young Scientist."?

An esteemed group of judges, including 3M scientists and leaders in education from across the country, evaluated entries based on creativity, scientific knowledge, and communication effectiveness.??

"For 18 years, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge has empowered middle school students to bring science to life," said Torie Clarke, 3M's executive vice president and chief public affairs officer. "This year, the nation's brightest young minds have once again reimagined what's possible. Congratulations to each of the top 10 finalists! I can't wait to see how you make the world a better place."?

The top 10 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists are as follows (in alphabetical order by last name):?

Shrey Arora , Collierville, TN, West Collierville Middle School, Collierville Schools?

Divyam Desai , Frisco, TX, Hunt Middle School, Frisco Independent School District (FISD)?

Kiyara Gunawardena , Temecula, CA, Abby Reinke Elementary School, Temecula Valley Unified School District?

Isha Marla , Portland, OR, Tumwater Middle School, Beaverton School District?

Reanna Bhuyan Patel , Princeton, NJ, Princeton Day School, Private School?

Sheyna Patel , Longwood, FL, Orlando Science Middle/High Charter, Orange County Public Schools?

Anirudh Rao , Lone Tree, CO, STEM School Highlands Ranch, Douglas County School District?

Aniket Sarkar , Sarasota, FL, Pine View School, Sarasota County Schools?

Amaira Srivastava , Gilbert, AZ, Arizona College Prep Middle School, Chandler Unified School District?

Kevin Tang, Hacienda Heights, CA, Cedarlane Academy, Hacienda La Puente Unified School District?

Each of the 10 finalists will participate in an exclusive summer mentorship program with a 3M scientist. These mentors will provide guidance and advice to help advance their finalist's solution. Each finalist will travel to the 3M Innovation Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, for the final interactive competition Oct. 13-14.??

At 3M, each finalist will participate in a series of challenges, including a presentation of their completed innovation, and be scored independently by a panel of judges.

Previous challenge finalists and 3M scientists have collaborated to create solutions for a wide variety of real-world problems, including cybersecurity, coral reef health, water conservation, food waste, alternative energy sources, energy consumption, air pollution, and transportation efficiency.??

The 2024 winner - 14-year-old Sirish Subash from Snellville, Georgia - created PestiSCAND, a handheld device designed to detect pesticide residues on produce using a non-destructive method. The innovation employs spectrophotometry, which involves measuring how light of various wavelengths is reflected off the surface of fruits and vegetables. A machine-learning model then analyzes this data to determine the presence of pesticides.?

Now in its eighteenth year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge continues to inspire and challenge middle school students to think creatively and apply the power of STEM to discover real-world solutions. Former America's Top Young Scientists have given TED Talks, filed patents, founded nonprofits, made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and exhibited at the White House Science Fair. These young innovators have also been named TIME Magazine's Kid of the Year; featured in The New York Times Magazine, Forbes, and Business Insider; and appeared on national television programs such as Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more. In addition, a 3M Young Scientist Challenge Alumni Network was formed in fall 2022 and includes more than 100 former challenge winners, finalists, and mentors, who take part in networking opportunities and more.

In addition to the 10 finalists, 3M also recently announced the 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge 32 state merit winners and four honorable mention recipients.

