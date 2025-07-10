Cirium, the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Burnside as Global Head of Consultancy at Cirium Ascend Consultancy, effective September 30, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250710338899/en/

Stephen Burnside, Global Head of Consultancy, Cirium Ascend

Stephen joins Cirium from Rolls-Royce, where he served as Chief Economist and VP of Strategic Intelligence, using a wide range of strategic and real-time data and analysis to inform decision-making. With a wealth of experience and a particular focus on digitisation, as well as a proven track record in delivering key insights and solutions within the aviation sector, Stephen is set to lead Ascend Consultancy into its next phase of growth and innovation.

This leadership transition comes as Rob Morris, Cirium's widely respected Global Head of Consultancy, prepares to retire on August 31, 2025. Rob's significant contributions over the years have played a great role in advancing Ascend Consultancy's reputation as a global leader in aviation consultancy. He leaves behind a legacy of unparalleled service and expertise, and the company extends its deepest gratitude and best wishes for his future endeavors.

The Ascend Consultancy team continues to deliver leading insights and data-driven advisory services to airlines, airports, manufacturers, and financial stakeholders globally. With Stephen's appointment, Cirium reaffirms its commitment to empowering the aviation industry with trusted data, thorough analysis, and strategic guidance.

About Cirium

Cirium® is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics. The company delivers powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities, enabling them to optimize operations, make informed decisions, and accelerate revenue growth.

Cirium® is part of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a RELX business, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam, and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

For more information, follow Cirium® on LinkedIn or visit cirium.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250710338899/en/

Contacts:

For Cirium media inquiries please contact media@cirium.com