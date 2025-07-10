Voices Announces Upcoming Launch, Unveiling Voice Data Solution to Power Responsible Voice AI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Voices , the world's most comprehensive voice solutions provider, today announced it will officially be launching its new voice data solution during an exclusive virtual product launch event on July 17 at 1pm ET. The solution offers AI builders, tech companies, and brands a responsible and trusted path to power their voice AI strategy.

For the past year, Voices has been quietly working with some of the largest technology companies to power their voice AI with the right voice data, all ethically sourced and properly licensed. Voices is now officially launching their solution.

The launch event will take place on July 17, at 1pm ET. Attendees can expect to:

Learn how Voices is meeting the demand for responsible voice data-and how trust, consent, compensation, and ethics are built into every layer of the solution

Discover how the data is collected, curated, and deployed

Access fresh market insights and get a glimpse of what's coming next

"High-quality, ethical voice data is scarce, yet it is essential for responsible AI development," says Blake Hayward, Senior Vice President of Product at Voices. "Voice AI is only as good as the data it's trained on. That's why our clients rely on us to provide the best, ethically sourced voice data to train their models. We're proud to set the industry standard for responsible voice AI."

Voice AI is quickly becoming the default interface for conversational AI, already taking its form in voicebots, drive-thru assistants, AI customer service agents, and more. But the increased demand for voice AI is challenged by the scarcity of ethical, properly licensed voice data to train voice models.

For two decades, Voices has been the go-to marketplace for brands, agencies, and creatives to discover and hire voice talent. With generative voice AI on the rise, Voices has expanded its services to help customers build voice AI the right way, while offering opportunities for voice talent to participate in and benefit from the evolving landscape.

To learn more about how Voices is powering ethical voice AI, visit: https://www.voices.com/landing/voice-data-launch .

About Voices

Voices is the world's leading enterprise-class marketplace and platform to ethically source voice over actors, voice AI, and voice data to train AI models. For more than two decades, the world's biggest brands, like Shopify, Microsoft, and Cisco, have trusted Voices to 'find their voice'. The Voices talent base is composed of many millions of actors across the globe, who trust Voices to support their interests and help them find meaningful work.

Media Contact: Patrice Aldave | patrice.aldave@voices.com | 519-858-4224

SOURCE: Voices

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/voices-announces-upcoming-launch-unveiling-voice-data-solution-to-power-respon-1047593