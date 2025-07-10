Living Security Launches AI-Powered Phishing Simulations to Drive Measurable Risk Reduction

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced the launch of its newest capability: AI-Powered Phishing Simulations , available now in both the Unify SAT+ and Unify Enterprise packages.

As AI-generated phishing attacks grow more sophisticated, it's clear that traditional, compliance-based training is no longer enough. Security teams must fight AI with AI by upgrading employee readiness through smarter, contextualized training that adapts to real-world threats. Living Security is redefining phishing simulations by making them intelligent, behavior-adaptive, and outcome-driven. This new capability marks a major step forward, enabling organizations to move beyond one-size-fits-all testing and toward data-informed training that targets real human risk.

"Most phishing programs are still built around random campaigns that check boxes," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-founder of Living Security. "But phishing attacks today are increasingly AI-generated, hyper-personalized, and constantly evolving. This new capability brings intelligence, targeting, and measurable impact to phishing simulations, so security teams can stop reacting and start managing risk."

Fully integrated into Living Security's Unify platform, AI-Powered Phishing Simulations enable organizations to:

Precisely target high-risk users based on behavioral signals, access levels, and environmental context

Launch realistic phishing campaigns generated by AI using current threat intel and behavioral profiles

Collect rich telemetry on user actions like click rates, reports, and escalation speed to inform each user's Human Risk Score

Automatically deliver just-in-time microtraining based on real behavior, not just scheduled programs

This capability is available across two Unify product tiers:

Unify SAT+ : Smart, risk-adaptive security awareness training that helps organizations stop checking boxes and start changing outcomes. SAT+ equips teams to deliver relevant, adaptive training triggered by real-world behavior and phishing performance.

Unify Enterprise: A full-scale Human Risk Management solution that enables security leaders to operationalize their HRM program. With Unify Enterprise, teams gain visibility into risk across categories beyond training and phishing - such as external threats, identity access, data loss, and AI usage - enabling coordinated, informed action.

In both tiers, phishing simulations are embedded directly into the platform. Security teams can build, launch, monitor, and remediate - all without leaving Unify.

Transforming Awareness into Action

Security teams need more than basic testing; they need tools that drive action. Living Security's new simulation capability equips teams to do just that, with:

Time-saving automation : Easily schedule, approve, and run dynamic phishing workflows - reducing manual lift and campaign delays

Insight-driven targeting with evidence : Link phishing behavior to broader risk indicators and gather contextual insight to inform interventions that actually work

All-in-one visibility: Run simulations, track behavior, and report outcomes - without leaving Unify. Integrated dashboards and segmentation filters make reporting meaningful for execs, managers, and frontline teams alike

These high-impact features were shaped by feedback from early adopters and beta users - who helped define what truly matters in today's phishing simulations: relevance, clarity, and proof of change.

This is phishing simulation evolved: no more one-size-fits-all PDFs, random emails, or training for training's sake. For more information, click here .

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are - whether that's starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security's Unify platform delivers 5X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem. The platform pinpoints the 10% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time - reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI, human analysis, and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security helps security teams move from awareness to action - driving measurable behavior change and proving impact at every stage of the journey.

Because when security teams can see clearly and act precisely, they can finally stay ahead of tomorrow's threats.

For more information, find us online or follow us on LinkedIn.

