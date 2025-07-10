New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Mobile apps are now essential for increasing buyer intent and driving sales. According to recent data from Pew Research Center, 76% of US adults purchase products online using a smartphone, indicating that seamless mobile experiences directly impact revenue and customer loyalty.

As more consumers shop on their phones, businesses must prioritize apps that deliver intuitive, fast, and frictionless journeys. To help brands stay competitive, B2B marketplace DesignRush has identified the top mobile app development agencies building user-friendly, feature-rich apps that convert casual browsers into loyal customers.

The top mobile app development agencies in July are:

TecOrb Technologies - tecorb.com Dojo Design & Development - dojoitsolutions.com App Vertices appvertices.io VITAAPPS - vitaapps.dev HayLogic Line - haylogic.am Decotechs - decotechs.com Roy Technoworld - roytechnoworld.co.in Chakor - thechakor.com PODS365 INC - pods365.com New York App Devs - newyorkappdevs.com White Label Fox Pvt. Ltd. - whitelabelfox.com iT Guy Technologies - it-guy.com

Brands can explore the top mobile app development agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

